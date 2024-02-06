"They're not just swimming in high school. They're putting the work in with the club team and getting up early for morning practices," Powell said. "It's nice to let them shine in the limelight a little bit, because swimming is really grueling."

For a coach, as students come and go, the nature of scholastic sports is always a building process, she said. Powell said every year, after taking a little break, she looks to see who's coming to other schools' teams and even parents will give some scouting reports. But, she said, the best recruiters are the students.

"One year, we had 70 girls come out for the team because one of our swimmers talked about it all the time, about how fun it was," Powell said.

Powell said she also tries to talk to school athletes in other sports and tempt them onto the swim team in the off season of their main sport. She tells them, with swimming, even if they're not the fastest, they're going to get better and stronger. Powell said she considers swimming a life skill everyone needs to have, saying there's so many benefits to being on the team outside of just the competitive side.

When it comes to students who say they are interested in diving, Powell said she asks whether they've ever done any tumbling or gymnastics or had any dancing or cheerleading background. If they have, she said that's a good indicator they've got some of kinesthetic sense to know where they are in space. This could make them great divers, she added.

"However, once they get up on that board, they start thinking," Powell said. "Diving always looks fun, but when they get up there and they realize they have to do 11 dives in five categories, they quickly make a decision about whether that's something they really want to do. We see how they do and if they can adapt to that situation,"

Most students come to Powell with little experience in the water, she said, so she has to start from scratch. She recalled one of her students who as a freshman had trouble just getting across the pool. But, by the time he was a senior, he'd worked hard on the butterfly, one of the hardest strokes, and swam on a relay team at state.

Then there are other students, such as Lydia Cao and Tommy-Anne Marriott, who were trained from a younger age, she said.

"One thing I think is so fun about high school swimming, we have so many levels," Powell said. "We have people who have never swum before and don't really know the strokes and we also have sectional champions and elite D-1 athletes on the same team, and it's fun to see a group like that come together for a common goal."

Several of Powell's students have gone on to swim in college. One of her former swimmers, Jason Owen, who graduated in 1999, is now the head coach at Lindenwood University in St. Charles, Missouri.

Powell said she is thankful for the opportunity to coach swimming at Central, as well as the equipment, and the facility she gets to work and train in. The first year Central won the state championship, Powell said she called former superintendent Art Turner to thank him and let him share in the victory. She credits his vision for the future of Cape Girardeau Central in getting the swimming pool built leading to all the success she and the swimming program have had.

"It's the big picture, it's not just that we got lucky one year," Powell said. "A lot of people did their parts to make that happen, all the way back to the '80s when they built that pool and hired good coaches and got them in here to work with the kids. I'd just like the school district and the community to know how much I appreciate their support."