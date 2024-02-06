Cape Central student wins national turkey calling championship

At the competition, contestants are required to perform four separate randomly selected calls to an anonymous panel of judges. Roberts described preparation for the competition as a “big mental game”.

“What it really comes down to, because of the stage, all the lights up there, they have cameras that will move around in your face and for a lot of people, that really gets them. Once that rattles them, they can’t really get back in order,” Roberts said. “You have to block out all of that, just go practice your run, do the run that you have practiced and block out all the other distractions.”

To get his mind right, before hitting the stage to compete, Roberts listens to music. Although he has competed in multiple national calling championship events, the 17-year-old said he still gets nervous before performing.

“I listen to music all the way until I walk up on stage just to clear my head as much as I can,” Roberts said. “I’ll always have that nervous feeling just walking up there but, for the most part, I really do feel confident in myself that I can go out there and win it every year. That’s the main goal but you always just have that little nervousness that builds and will never go away.”

With the pressure turned up after winning the title this year, Roberts is prepared to practice even harder to win again next year.

“I need to do the same thing that I did this year and then some,” Roberts said. “Try to improve on what I did this year and win by more. There are more guys that are moving up into my division, and it’s just more competition next year and throughout the rest of the years. It will take more practice and improving on the things I’m already good at. ... Honestly, I feel like there’s more (pressure). Everyone knows that I can win, I’ve just got to go back out there and show it’s not just a fluke and I can do it more than one time.”

