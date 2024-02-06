Cape Central student earns perfect ACT score

Editor's note: The following story has been edited to correct the term of the test from "PSAT" to "SAT". The PSAT is the preview test of the SAT test. The incorrect term was used due to a source error.

A perfect ACT score is an eye-opener — and will open doors.

Cape Girardeau Central High School senior Zachary Sample said earning a perfect ACT score was a “pleasant surprise.” He scored a full 36 on the English and mathematics portions of the ACT, and a 35 on the reading and science portions, which averaged to the perfect 36, he said.

He also scored a 1580 out of 1600 on the SAT, school officials said Monday.

Sample took the ACT in April, and said he didn’t prepare much specifically for the tests.

Central High School principal Chris Kase wrote in an email Monday that Sample did not take the full-semester ACT preparatory course offered at Central but instead signed on for a four-week session the school offered.

“In the four weeks leading up to the test, we made it mandatory for all students to participate in practice tests and strategy sessions,” Kase wrote in the email.

Beyond that, Sample said he does well in school overall.

Kase said Sample is the second student in as many years to achieve a perfect ACT score.

In 2016, Central High School senior Amy Dai received perfect scores on the ACT and SAT.

“We’re very proud of Zachary particularly,” Kase said. “We do have a tradition of excellence in terms of some really high achieving students that have come through Central.”

Kase added, “[He’s] a special young man.”