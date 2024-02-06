Cape Central student earns perfect ACT score

Editor's note: The following story has been edited to correct the term of the test from "PSAT" to "SAT". The PSAT is the preview test of the SAT test. The incorrect term was used due to a source error.
A perfect ACT score is an eye-opener — and will open doors.
Cape Girardeau Central High School senior Zachary Sample said earning a perfect ACT score was a “pleasant surprise.” He scored a full 36 on the English and mathematics portions of the ACT, and a 35 on the reading and science portions, which averaged to the perfect 36, he said.
He also scored a 1580 out of 1600 on the SAT, school officials said Monday.
Sample took the ACT in April, and said he didn’t prepare much specifically for the tests.
Central High School principal Chris Kase wrote in an email Monday that Sample did not take the full-semester ACT preparatory course offered at Central but instead signed on for a four-week session the school offered.
“In the four weeks leading up to the test, we made it mandatory for all students to participate in practice tests and strategy sessions,” Kase wrote in the email.
Beyond that, Sample said he does well in school overall.
Kase said Sample is the second student in as many years to achieve a perfect ACT score.
In 2016, Central High School senior Amy Dai received perfect scores on the ACT and SAT.
“We’re very proud of Zachary particularly,” Kase said. “We do have a tradition of excellence in terms of some really high achieving students that have come through Central.”
Kase added, “[He’s] a special young man.”
In school, Sample’s favorite subject is “math, most definitely,” he said.
Sample plays cello in the school orchestra, he said, and is on the scholar-bowl team.
He said his plan is to attend Missouri University of Science and Technology or Missouri S&T at Rolla to study computer science or engineering.
“I’ve learned programming by myself from various sources online,” Sample said, and he’s taking a networking course at the Cape Girardeau Career and Technology Center.
Natalie Ries, guidance counselor at Central, said he has been contacted by several schools.
“It definitely opens up a lot of opportunities for Zachary,” Ries said. “I think he’s got a very good start moving forward with postsecondary options.”
Kase said Sample’s score of 1580 on the SAT earned him a spot as a National Merit Award semifinalist. Just after winter break, finalists for the distinction will be announced. Winners will be announced in the spring, Kase said.
“It’s a yearlong process,” Kase said, but it’s worth it, as students who receive the award also are eligible for more scholarships.
“It’s another thing that opens doors and is very prestigious to put on his resume,” Kase said.
Sample is the son of Madelyn Schmucker and Allan Sample of Cape Girardeau.
