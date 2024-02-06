Cape Central staff, teachers prepare for online learning

In March, when Cape Girardeau’s public schools closed due to the COVID-19 threat, all instruction went from in-person to online in a matter of days.

Now, there’s a solid plan in place.

James Russell, technology instruction specialist, and Tina Schuessler, assistive and instructional technology coach, have worked this summer to build that plan, and work with teachers to familiarize them with online learning tools.

A districtwide professional development day is set for next week, with topics including integrating technology into the classroom and blended learning.

“We’ve been listening to the needs of teachers and what they’re interested in,” Schuessler said.

Each session will be recorded so teachers may refer back to the videos at any point in the future, she added.

Schuessler said each building will have at least one person who is trained in technical skills.

Younger learners in the elementary school buildings will use Google Classroom, and secondary-level students will use Moodle learning software, Schuessler said.