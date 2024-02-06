Cape Central staff, teachers prepare for online learning

In March, when Cape Girardeau’s public schools closed due to the COVID-19 threat, all instruction went from in-person to online in a matter of days.
Now, there’s a solid plan in place.
James Russell, technology instruction specialist, and Tina Schuessler, assistive and instructional technology coach, have worked this summer to build that plan, and work with teachers to familiarize them with online learning tools.
A districtwide professional development day is set for next week, with topics including integrating technology into the classroom and blended learning.
“We’ve been listening to the needs of teachers and what they’re interested in,” Schuessler said.
Each session will be recorded so teachers may refer back to the videos at any point in the future, she added.
Schuessler said each building will have at least one person who is trained in technical skills.
Younger learners in the elementary school buildings will use Google Classroom, and secondary-level students will use Moodle learning software, Schuessler said.
Russell said he’s spent two days at the Career and Technology Center doing a deep dive into Moodle, both for his own understanding and so he can communicate to parents what the new learning system will look like.
“There are all sorts of resources for teachers,” Russell said. “The options are a little overwhelming. A lot of what we do is help guide teachers with what will work for them.”
Knowing where to start can be a challenge, Schuessler said, but once that’s established, teachers run with it.
“We hope we don’t have to go all-virtual with everyone in the district,” Schuessler said. “That could be a possibility, but we don’t know. We want to be ready for anything.”
Russell said the district is working to expand online access for students who don’t have internet at home, through partnerships with businesses to expand free Wi-Fi.
Students’ families can also apply for reduced-cost internet access from any provider through the school, he said.
That the district was already 1:1, as in, each student already has an internet-accessible device, also helped, he said.
Instruction done by video may be downloaded to a USB stick, Russell added, and can be picked up or delivered to students.
“I expect challenges,” Schuessler said. “I expect questions about setup. But always, the first thing we tell teachers, relationships are still key. Even in a virtual environment, build those relationships, make those connections. Together, we can accomplish the rest.”
