Cape Central sophomore uses artistic skills to start business

Think back to your sophomore year of high school. What were you doing?

Most of us were getting involved in extracurricular activities, finding “our crowd” and hanging out with friends, attending football games, homecomings and proms, while still managing our GPA and preparing for the ACT or SAT.

Ella Rose Ferguson, a sophomore at Cape Girardeau Central High School, is no different. Well, besides being the owner of a small business called Ella Rose Originals.

Ella Rose released the company’s first product in mid-October: a 12-month, hand-drawn bullet journal called the Plournal.

The Plournal, which Ella Rose describes as a “planner plus a journal,” includes themed pages hand-drawn by Ella Rose, and has features such as Netflix watch logs, mood trackers and water logs, which track moods throughout the month and the amount of water consumed in a day, respectively.

When Ella Rose received a blank bullet journal — a journal that organizes scheduling, reminders, to-do lists, brainstorming and other organizational tasks into a single notebook — from her aunt for Christmas, she saw it as an opportunity to let her creative juices flow.

She designed a few pages and showed them to her immediate family, who were all impressed with her artistic abilities.

“She came downstairs and said, ‘Look what I did,’ and it was these beautiful pages of different mood pages and trackers — I think she liked designing the pages and drawing more than she liked the actual journaling part,” said Raelenna Ferguson, Ella Rose’s mother. “And I was like, ‘Oh, my gosh, people would totally buy those.’”

Ella Rose said she has always been a fan of the fine arts, with a history in competitive dance, musical theater, piano and art classes, but she said what has stuck with her the most has been art classes.

“I don’t really draw pictures, but I like doing lettering and just making some pretty basic stuff with small designs and line work and things like that,” Ella Rose said. “And I didn’t really think too much about it; it’s just something I like to do as a creative outlet.”

Raelenna Ferguson, left, and her daughter Ella Rose, 16, pose for photos with the first product launched by Ella Rose Originals: the Plournal, on Nov. 6 at One City in Cape Girardeau. Brooke Holford

Starting a business

Raelenna, co-founder of One City in Cape Girardeau and other local businesses, said she saw it as an opportunity to nourish her daughter’s creative spirit and combine it with her other interests to create a business.

“We’ve always seen that [Ella Rose] is smart, but she’s also got this really unique creative side, so that’s kind of why we tapped into that,” Ella Rose said. “And I enjoy entrepreneurship — we own a couple of businesses — so my mind is always on finding people’s gifts and skill set and trying to figure out, like, ‘What can they do with that?’ or ‘How could we make the world better with that? What can we put into the world?’ So, it’s taking people’s already God-given talents and what they were born with and turning it into something more.”

In March, Raelanna said when it started becoming clear schools wouldn’t be meeting in-person for a while because of the coronavirus pandemic, she thought it was the perfect time to send some photos of her daughter’s work to a publisher.

Ella Rose said she didn’t think anything would happen with it, but one day she came downstairs and her mom said, “We have a Zoom meeting with this publisher, I sent her some pictures of your stuff and they really liked it and they want to see some more of it and meet with you.”

“We had that meeting, and I drew up examples for what I’d want for every month, and our publisher really liked it,” Ella Rose said. “It was just crazy, like this is actually happening — that’s when it kind of hit.”