For Cape Girardeau Central High School senior Samuel Hwang, math was never a subject he had to suffer through in school.

Hwang, 18, will have a paper co-written by Southeast Missouri State University professor Daniel Daly published in the Missouri Journal of Mathematical Sciences this spring.

Daly and Hwang's paper, called "Equidistribution of the Major Index and Inversion Number for Fibonacci Compositions," is one of four papers the pair has worked on together. Others may be published in the future, Hwang said.

"I'm used to it by now, but it's still interesting," Hwang said of researching with a university professor. "It's kind of unreal, to be honest. I didn't expect to do this but I've had a lot of fun."

As a hobby for the past two years, Hwang and Daly have researched mathematical concepts together. They work with subjects ranging from bijections to Tribonacci compositions -- asking Hwang what any of that means only leads to more questions.

"It's simpler than it sounds, I promise," Hwang said.

Hwang and Daly met through Hwang's brother when Hwang was freshman in high school. His brother, Michael Hwang, researched with Daly before he left the area to attend Harvard University.

Hwang tagged along to one of their sessions one day and joined in on their research. He and Daly continue to work together.