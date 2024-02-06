Cape Central personalizes 'High School Musical'

Cape Girardeau Central High School is putting a few twists on its upcoming production of "High School Musical," which premieres tonight and runs until Saturday.

The musical is set at East High, home of the Wildcats, not too different from Central's Tigers. According to drama instructor and theater director Bella Delacruz, the Tiger is a type of wildcat, so she didn't see why they couldn't use their own school's colors, sports uniforms and mascot in the production.

Looking at the playbill, one might notice there is a jock and brainiac cast with different actors playing the main characters. Because of the possibility of quarantines, Delacruz said the two casts are there to serve as replacements if their counterpart has to quarantine.

The two-cast system also gives a chance for the actors to perform a main role in two shows since they plan to alternate the casts each performance. When a main actor isn't portraying their main role, they are in the company.

A more obvious coronavirus precaution is the whole cast and crew wear masks, something Delacruz said she was adamant about doing, and it brought a new challenge for the actors.

Abigail Kester as Ryan Evans and Te'Mariah Dorsey as Sharpay Evans in the jock cast performs "What I've Been Looking For" during Tuesday's dress rehearsal of "High School Musical" at Cape Girardeau Central High in the Richard D. Kinder Performance Hall. Sarah Yenesel

"The masks make it really hard for people to know who's talking. We had to work a lot with the newbies to get them to be more expressive with their entire bodies," junior Sophia Robinson, who plays Chad Danforth in the jock cast, said.