Cape Central Municipal Pool renovation on schedule

Representatives of the Cape Girardeau Parks and Recreation Department reported the major portion of renovations of the Cape Central Municipal Pool are on schedule for completion by December.

Penzel Construction Co. Inc. began renovations in March 2022, focusing on constructing a permanent building, foregoing the use of the "bubble" -- an inflatable, temporary structure that allowed the outdoor pool to operate during colder times of the year -- which had been utilized at the pool since it first opened in 1979.

The renovations are part of the 2018 voter approved Parks, Recreation and Stormwater tax, which set aside $6 million for a new aquatic facility in Cape Girardeau. The project was coordinated with the construction of the Jefferson Aquatic Center but is separately funded.

Doug Gannon, Parks and Recreation director, said Penzel will finish its work this December, and the remainder of the project will be finished by Parks and Recreation employees. He said they are going to "shoot for" reopening the pool for use by next spring.

"We're going to be doing some work in-house inside our bathhouse, and there are several other components we're working on to bring that facility up to modern-day standards," Gannon said. "We're going to try to really make the facility nice for the community."

Gannon said Parks and Recreation crews will work on painting, flooring and tile in the shower rooms, as well as installing interior and exterior enhanced lighting.