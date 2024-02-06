Cape Central holds final AFJROTC ceremony before program's closure

Cape Central High School’s Air Force Junior Reserve Officer Training Corps (AFJROTC) program held its final awards ceremony Friday, April 26, before the program’s closure at the end of the semester.

The awards ceremony proved to be more poignant than usual for the program’s instructor, Col. Michael Goodin, who served in several roles with the Air Force throughout his 25-year career before retiring in 2016.

“The ceremony is always bittersweet because you’re seeing our seniors for the last time before they go out into the world. You’re proud of them for all their accomplishments, as well as the other cadets, but you’re always building toward the next year,” Goodin said. “This one being the final year, it was definitely a little bit more emotional.”

In a surprise turn of events, Goodin said the senior cadets hijacked the ceremony to present him with a gift. Unbeknownst to them, he had a very similar gift for each of his cadets.

“They had a display case, a display board, handcrafted for me,” Goodin said. “In the military, we use these things called challenge coins. They’re coins that are specifically identifiable for different military units, bases or individuals. They had all gone out and got me a bunch of challenge coins to put in this display case. They surprised me with that, but I had separately bought each one of them a challenge coin to give out. It all worked out to be a really neat transaction between us all.”

The program’s closure stems from the school’s inability to find a second instructor and enroll the required number of cadets, as both are requirements of the Air Force and Congress. The minimum number of cadets required to keep the program open is 10% of a school’s student population or 100 students, whichever is lower.

Goodin — who helped institute the program in 2018 following his Air Force retirement — said the program was put on probation and was subject to possible closure over the summer. As a result, the school district decided to preemptively shut it down, and Goodin announced his retirement in a letter to cadets and parents in early March.

“We’re on double probation and the Air Force was pushing forward with the process to close, but the final determination was not quite there yet,” Goodin said. “They would have made that decision this summer, which doesn’t necessarily line up with the school district’s need to have a clear and established path to set up for the next school year. At that point, I wanted to help the school move on in terms of their planning for the future. It did not look likely that we were going to stay open. We were going to close down either at the end of this year or into next year.