Cape Central High student surprised on 'The Jennifer Hudson Show'

Sometimes, a role model becomes more than someone to admire and emulate from afar.

For Te'meiah Dorsey, a junior at Cape Girardeau Central High School, one of her role models is American singer and talk show host Jennifer Hudson, and the two recently "met."

Dorsey was surprised while on a Zoom call Friday, Feb. 24, with producers of "The Jennifer Hudson Show" to be put face to face with Hudson. She said the producers told her they were taking a break from the interview they were having and would come back on the Zoom to continue.

"The screen was like black for me. So all I heard was (Hudson's) voice, and I was like, 'I hope they're not trying to prank me because things like this don't happen often around here,'" Dorsey said. "And then when I finally saw her, it was just like, a shock. Hearing her say my name is just, like, it just feels unreal."

Dorsey has written Hudson many messages on Instagram in the last few years and had a chance to write a letter to "The Jennifer Hudson Show" website in August, and heard back from producers in December.

In the letter, Dorsey talked about how she finds Hudson inspirational, crediting Hudson with helping her get through some of the most difficult times of her life.