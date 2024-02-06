All sections
NewsDecember 28, 2021

Cape Central High student makes Missouri All-State Band

Cape Girardeau Central High School student Dylan Dush has been selected to perform in the 2021-2022 Missouri All-State Band. Dush was one of 108 students accepted into the elite ensemble that will perform at the Missouri Music Educators Association Conference on Jan. 29...

Brooke Holford

Cape Girardeau Central High School student Dylan Dush has been selected to perform in the 2021-2022 Missouri All-State Band.

Dush was one of 108 students accepted into the elite ensemble that will perform at the Missouri Music Educators Association Conference on Jan. 29.

According to a Central High School news release, Dush joined more than 1,400 students from across Missouri on Dec. 4 at Hickman High School in Columbia, Missouri, to audition for the "top honor band in the state."

The conductor and clinician for the 2021-2022 Missouri All-State Band is Rodney Dorsey, professor of music in band and chairman of the Department of Bands at Indiana University Jacobs School of Music.

The 2021-2022 Missouri All-State Band will be performing the following songs: "Missouri Counterpoint," by David Gillingham; "One Life Beautiful," by Julie Giroux; "A Movement for Rosa," by Mark Camphouse; "The Governor's Own March," by Alton Adams; and "Dance of the Jesters," by Tchaikovsky and edited by Ray Cramer.

For more information on the 2021-2022 Missouri All-State Band performance, visit www.missouribandmasters.org/missouri-all-state-band.

Local News
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

