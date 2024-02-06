Cape Central High student makes Missouri All-State Band

Cape Girardeau Central High School student Dylan Dush has been selected to perform in the 2021-2022 Missouri All-State Band.
Dush was one of 108 students accepted into the elite ensemble that will perform at the Missouri Music Educators Association Conference on Jan. 29.
According to a Central High School news release, Dush joined more than 1,400 students from across Missouri on Dec. 4 at Hickman High School in Columbia, Missouri, to audition for the "top honor band in the state."
The conductor and clinician for the 2021-2022 Missouri All-State Band is Rodney Dorsey, professor of music in band and chairman of the Department of Bands at Indiana University Jacobs School of Music.
The 2021-2022 Missouri All-State Band will be performing the following songs: "Missouri Counterpoint," by David Gillingham; "One Life Beautiful," by Julie Giroux; "A Movement for Rosa," by Mark Camphouse; "The Governor's Own March," by Alton Adams; and "Dance of the Jesters," by Tchaikovsky and edited by Ray Cramer.
For more information on the 2021-2022 Missouri All-State Band performance, visit www.missouribandmasters.org/missouri-all-state-band.
