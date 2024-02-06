Cape Central High student makes Missouri All-State Band

Cape Girardeau Central High School student Dylan Dush has been selected to perform in the 2021-2022 Missouri All-State Band.

Dush was one of 108 students accepted into the elite ensemble that will perform at the Missouri Music Educators Association Conference on Jan. 29.

According to a Central High School news release, Dush joined more than 1,400 students from across Missouri on Dec. 4 at Hickman High School in Columbia, Missouri, to audition for the "top honor band in the state."