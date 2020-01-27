Cape Central High School junior earns perfect 36 on ACT

Cape Girardeau Central High School junior Emma McDougal recently earned a perfect score on the ACT — a major achievement, and all the more impressive because she hadn’t taken specific ACT preparation classes.

“I think it’s one last thing to be concerned about because, as a junior, you’re concerned with picking colleges and choosing career paths,” McDougal said.

McDougal credited her rigorous curriculum at CHS with preparing her for the ACT — AP courses, she said, although she couldn’t fit the ACT preparatory course offered at CHS into her schedule.

“I think in general, a lot of rigorous English curriculum is going to help, because reading is just really important,” McDougal said, adding she’s been a lifelong, voracious reader.

Being able to read and synthesize information is important on the test, she noted.

Advanced math courses have also given her training she cited as “helpful.”

As to whether she’s narrowed down her university choices yet, McDougal said, “I’m really not sure yet. I haven’t decided exactly what majors I’ll be going after, so until I start figuring out career paths and majors, I’m keeping my options pretty open.”

What comes next? Continuing to prepare for collegiate-level courses, she said.

McDougal said one of her teachers at Alma Schrader Elementary, Leslie Wright-Essner, was a key inspirational figure for her.