This time of the year, Cape Girardeau Central High School is chock-full of art.

The walls are covered in drawings. The showcases full of sculptures and pottery. Some hallways feature gigantic papier-mache models of food, and even the walls have become a canvas. One of the most recent projects included floor-to-ceiling-sized murals crafted out of bits of multicolored painter’s tape.

Robert Friedrich, who teaches sculpture at the school, said the volume of art on display is a testament to how integral art is to the culture of the school.

“We have such a diverse student body,” he said. “That gives us a lot of opportunity for the students to collaborate with one another and even for the students and teachers to learn from one another. ... It’s one of the things that helps us to have so many strong artists.”

And Jon Daniels, the school’s art department chairman, said what’s on display at the school represents only about half of what the students have produced so far this semester.

Juniors Grace Groshong, left, and Hailey Fraser work to complete an untitled painter's tape mural depicting a parrot near the school lobby April 3 at Cape Girardeau Central High School. TYLER GRAEF

“A lot of it’s out at other shows and exhibits right now,” he said, including exhibits in Sikeston and Poplar Bluff, Missouri, and the Southeast Missouri State University River Campus in Cape Girardeau.

The objective in many classes, Friedrich said, is to move past the demonstration of technique for technique’s sake. In other words, the focus is on the art rather than the grade.

“A lot of our assignments are designed not only to get students to create something original, but for them do produce work that they will actually be proud of,” he said.

He said he recently spoke with a former student who, after many years, still displayed work he created in high school in his Memphis, Tennessee, home as an adult.