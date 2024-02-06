Cape Central graduation postponed after shooting leaves one injured

At least one person was shot at Cape Girardeau Central High School's graduation ceremony Sunday, May 19.
A male was shot in the leg in the concession area on the second floor of the Show Me Center on the campus of Southeast Missouri State University.
The victim was conscious and alert after the indent.
The incident occurred at about 2:40 during the graduation ceremony.
A Southeast Missourian reporter at the event reported hearing one gunshot. After the shot, many attendees fled outside. Once outside, the reporter saw one victim, being attended to by first responders, outside the venue. It was unclear how the victim came to be outside.
The victim was transported for medical treatment.
Following the shooting, scores of attendees evacuated the Show Me Center. After originally telling people to remain in their seats and to remain calm, organizers quickly postponed the graduation.
