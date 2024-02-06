Walter Lamkin, Cape Girardeau Central class of 1968, is a coronavirus survivor on a mission.

“I was fortunate enough to get through COVID-19 relatively unscathed,” said Lamkin, 69, a St. Louis real estate lawyer who contracted the virus last month in Vail, Colorado.

“Two of my friends, though, didn’t make it, and I’m going to do all I can to help sufferers,” Lamkin said.

Lamkin grew up one of six children and recalls fondly when the Central schools used to allow students to leave campus at lunchtime.

“I spent so much time at Wimpy’s,” Lamkin said, referring to the long-shuttered landmark hamburger joint and grocery store once at the intersection of Cape Rock and Kingshighway.

Walter Lamkin, a Cape Girardeau native and recent coronavirus survivor, is seen working as a volunteer member of the Ski Patrol in Vail, Colorado, in this undated photo. Submitted

“I used to take my chemistry teacher there,” Lamkin added, “because I wanted to get a ‘C” in the class.”

Lamkin went to Vail for a month Feb. 5.

Within two weeks, he began to feel unwell.

“I had a sinus infection, a bad nighttime fever and was so cold, I couldn’t get warm,” he recalled.

After using a Z-Pak medicine for five days, Lamkin felt better.

In the last weekend of February, he developed a cough.

Lamkin tried to push through his distress because early March in Vail is a busy time.

“During the first week of the month, we have a party every year,” said Lamkin, “and (the event) has been going on for 35 years.”

Lamkin serves as a volunteer mountain host in Vail and attended a luncheon for the ski patrol March 5.

“I got an email less than a week later from the Eagle County (Colorado) Health Department telling me someone who was at the lunch possibly may have the coronavirus,” Lamkin said.

Back home in Town and County, Missouri, by this time, Lamkin had a nasal swab taken.

“It wasn’t frozen as it should have been and the result was inconclusive,” Lamkin said.

Lamkin quickly arranged to fly family home who were visiting overseas after President Donald Trump’s announcement March 11 most travel from Europe would be restricted.

Lamkin canceled a planned trip to Costa Rica for a wedding due to the uncertainty.

“I got tested on March 14th by St. Louis’ Mercy Health System and they called back on the 18th to say the result was inconclusive,” Lamkin said.

Tested again on the 19th, the result came back two days later — positive for COVID-19.