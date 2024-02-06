Cape Central grad receives ROTC scholarship to Virginia Tech

Cape Central High School graduate Avery Criblez received a full-tuition Navy ROTC Marine Option Scholarship to attend Virginia Tech in Blacksburg, Virginia.

The scholarship will cover all four years of Criblez’s studies and is worth $180,000. Upon graduation, she will be commissioned as an officer in the Navy or Marine Corps.

"Winning this award/scholarship is such an honor," Criblez said in an email. "I hadn’t planned on going military or applying for the scholarship at all, but my mom convinced me it could be a good opportunity. I put in the work physically and took the time to apply for the scholarship but I had low expectations on getting it."

According to the university’s website, Virginia Tech’s Corps of Cadets is one of "six senior military colleges outside the five federal military academies," and is one of only two "large, public universities in the nation that maintains a full time Corps of Cadets."