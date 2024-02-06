All sections
EducationJune 3, 2024

Cape Central grad receives ROTC scholarship to Virginia Tech

Cape Central High School graduate Avery Criblez received a full-tuition Navy ROTC Marine Option Scholarship to attend Virginia Tech in Blacksburg, Virginia. The scholarship will cover all four years of Criblez's studies and is worth $180,000.

J.C. Reeves avatar
J.C. Reeves
Courtesy of Cape Girardeau Public Schools Cape Central High School graduate Avery Criblez, left, is awarded a full-tuition Navy ROTC Marine Option Scholarship to attend Virginia Tech by Marine Corps Sgt. Michael Ciampi.
Courtesy of Cape Girardeau Public Schools Cape Central High School graduate Avery Criblez, left, is awarded a full-tuition Navy ROTC Marine Option Scholarship to attend Virginia Tech by Marine Corps Sgt. Michael Ciampi.Courtesy Cape Girardeau Public Schools

Cape Central High School graduate Avery Criblez received a full-tuition Navy ROTC Marine Option Scholarship to attend Virginia Tech in Blacksburg, Virginia.

The scholarship will cover all four years of Criblez’s studies and is worth $180,000. Upon graduation, she will be commissioned as an officer in the Navy or Marine Corps.

"Winning this award/scholarship is such an honor," Criblez said in an email. "I hadn’t planned on going military or applying for the scholarship at all, but my mom convinced me it could be a good opportunity. I put in the work physically and took the time to apply for the scholarship but I had low expectations on getting it."

According to the university’s website, Virginia Tech’s Corps of Cadets is one of "six senior military colleges outside the five federal military academies," and is one of only two "large, public universities in the nation that maintains a full time Corps of Cadets."

Criblez said she couldn’t contain her excitement after learning she would be receiving the scholarship.

"As I wanted to hear from the scholarship committee, I got super excited for the possibility of using the scholarship to attend the school of my dreams, Virginia Tech," Criblez said. "When I found out I got it I was ecstatic, literally jumping up and down, and immediately began planning what my school year would look (like) and how I would apply the Marine Corps into my everyday life."

Criblez was heavily involved in extracurricular activities at Cape Central, including serving as Beta Club president and leader of the school’s Fellowship of Christian Athletes (FCA) chapter. She was also involved in student council, volleyball, swimming and soccer, and was a member of the National Honor Society and the National Technical Honor Society. Criblez graduated in the top 10% of her class with a 3.9 GPA.

"Receiving this scholarship is a way I can make my veteran family proud and serve my country with the perk of being able to attend a great college with free tuition," Criblez said. "For that, I am extremely grateful."

