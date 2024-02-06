Cape Central grad receives P&G engineering scholarship

Yanfeng "Toby" Lin, center, a 2021 Cape Girardeau Central graduate, on Monday was awarded a $2,500 Proctor & Gamble "Mission Possible Team" engineering scholarship. The presentation was made at Monday's Cape Girardeau School Board meeting. To Lin's left is Chukwunonso Okoh of Proctor & Gamble. To Lin's right is Amy McDonald, executive director of the Cape Girardeau Public Schools Foundation. Lin will begin attending the University of Washington this fall. Submitted