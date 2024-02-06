Cape Central grad Cairns seeks seat on school board

This is the fourth in a series of articles featuring people seeking to serve on the Cape Girardeau School Board in the upcoming April 6 municipal election. Two seats are open for three-year terms. Five candidates are running.
Paul Cairns, a non-incumbent, is Medtronic's U.S. sales manager, targeted drug delivery. Medtronic is a medical technology company.
I am a proud 1992 graduate of Cape Central High School and my wife, Aimee, is a 1995 CHS grad. We have three children enrolled in the CGPS system (Sam -- 10th CHS; Max -- 8th CJHS; and Allie -- 6th CMS).
I believe in the transforming power of education to change the future trajectories of children's lives, their families and our community more broadly.
In these increasingly polarized times, it has become more difficult to ask hard questions and tackle tough issues in a transparent and intellectually honest manner. I am running for school board to do just that.
In my view, the biggest challenges are associated with achieving an appropriate balance: a balance between taking prudent steps to minimize virus exposure among students and staff while simultaneously acknowledging and accommodating the social and psychological needs of children. While COVID has brought immense challenges over the last twelve months, our children have been resilient and our CGPS teachers and staff have performed admirably and allowed us to keep in-person education as a safe and viable option throughout the CGPS.
Although the CGPS are not governed by this recommendation, I believe they should weigh it, among other factors, as rising vaccination numbers and falling COVID numbers locally point to better days ahead.
While it is well-established that children themselves are at extremely low risk for serious adverse effects from COVID, I personally believe that all CGPS student-facing staff members who desire vaccination should have that opportunity afforded to them prior to discontinuation of in-school masking requirements. With Cape County educators now eligible for vaccination and mass vaccinations planned in the coming weeks, we're moving expeditiously toward a return to normalcy.
For better and worse, the lessons we've learned from our COVID-19 experience will certainly transcend this pandemic, and education is no exception.
COVID forced every organization to reevaluate the role that virtual communication can play and the boundaries between when such tools are helpful and when they are simply inadequate substitutes for in-person, face-to-face human interactions.
Virtual tools can and should be selectively and judiciously used in education long after COVID concerns have abated, but more as cost-effective supplements to in-person communication rather than as replacements, especially given existing limitations in both student device and internet access across the district.
My understanding is that on March 1st, 2021, Gov. Parson reinstated the $123 million in K-12 education funding by fully reinstating the foundation formula.
Having said that, I believe each and every school district should always focus on being a fiscally responsible steward of tax dollars, regardless of the funding atmosphere. CGPS spending plans should be thoughtfully crafted, wholly transparent, and subject to public inquiry and scrutiny. I look forward to being a part of that process.
I currently proudly serve as a director on two local boards (First State Community Bank & Chateau Girardeau), I've spent many years coaching youth sports and volunteering locally, and I take pride in trying to be a positive force in our amazing community.
I've had the privilege of growing up in Cape, living all over the country, and returning "home" to Cape twelve years ago to raise my kids here.
It would be my honor to serve our children, educators, and community on the CPGS school board.
