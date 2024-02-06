Cape Central grad Cairns seeks seat on school board

This is the fourth in a series of articles featuring people seeking to serve on the Cape Girardeau School Board in the upcoming April 6 municipal election. Two seats are open for three-year terms. Five candidates are running.

Paul Cairns, a non-incumbent, is Medtronic's U.S. sales manager, targeted drug delivery. Medtronic is a medical technology company.

Why do you wish to serve on the Cape Girardeau School Board?

I am a proud 1992 graduate of Cape Central High School and my wife, Aimee, is a 1995 CHS grad. We have three children enrolled in the CGPS system (Sam -- 10th CHS; Max -- 8th CJHS; and Allie -- 6th CMS).

I believe in the transforming power of education to change the future trajectories of children's lives, their families and our community more broadly.

In these increasingly polarized times, it has become more difficult to ask hard questions and tackle tough issues in a transparent and intellectually honest manner. I am running for school board to do just that.

What are the continuing challenges posed by COVID facing CGPS, in your opinion?

In my view, the biggest challenges are associated with achieving an appropriate balance: a balance between taking prudent steps to minimize virus exposure among students and staff while simultaneously acknowledging and accommodating the social and psychological needs of children. While COVID has brought immense challenges over the last twelve months, our children have been resilient and our CGPS teachers and staff have performed admirably and allowed us to keep in-person education as a safe and viable option throughout the CGPS.

The Cape Girardeau County Public Health Center trustees voted to end the face covering mandate, instead giving a "strong recommendation" for their continued use. What impact should the county's policy have on the Cape schools?

Although the CGPS are not governed by this recommendation, I believe they should weigh it, among other factors, as rising vaccination numbers and falling COVID numbers locally point to better days ahead.

While it is well-established that children themselves are at extremely low risk for serious adverse effects from COVID, I personally believe that all CGPS student-facing staff members who desire vaccination should have that opportunity afforded to them prior to discontinuation of in-school masking requirements. With Cape County educators now eligible for vaccination and mass vaccinations planned in the coming weeks, we're moving expeditiously toward a return to normalcy.