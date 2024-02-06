Cape Central Delicacy delivers dollars

Cape Girardeau Public Schools Foundation director Amy McDonald, left, hands a package containing a dozen crispitos to district teacher Anna Sturgeon of Jackson on Friday during a drive-through pickup at the school district central office. The foundation has sold 853 12-count packages of crispitos, netting approximately $5,000 after expenses to be placed into a fund for student needs, especially emergencies.
Cape Girardeau Public Schools Foundation director Amy McDonald, left, hands a package containing a dozen crispitos to district teacher Anna Sturgeon of Jackson on Friday during a drive-through pickup at the school district central office. The foundation has sold 853 12-count packages of crispitos, netting approximately $5,000 after expenses to be placed into a fund for student needs, especially emergencies.Jeff Long