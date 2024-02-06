Cape Central Air Force JROTC commemorate Bataan Death March

Cadets in Cape Girardeau Central High School Air Force Junior ROTC walked 7 miles Saturday to commemorate the Bataan Death March that took place during World War II.

This is their first year for the commemorative march. According to retired Air Force Col. Michael Goodin, the program’s senior aerospace science instructor, cadets voluntarily signed-up to go on the march and also collected donations for the Veterans of Foreign Wars’ Veterans Relief Fund.