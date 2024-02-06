Cape Central Academy teacher finds 'happy place' on roller derby track

Known as "Ms. DeWitt" to her students, Cape Central Academy English teacher Bri DeWitt surprised them when she revealed her roller derby persona, "Babe Runner."

DeWitt's nickname was inspired by the 1982 movie "Blade Runner,' starring Harrison Ford. As a member of a Cape Girardeau Roller Derby team, DeWitt suits up in her skates, helmet and kneepads transforming herself into her character when she takes to the track.

"I've done this for four years," DeWitt said. "This is my happy place. This is my favorite thing."

People often assume DeWitt participates in roller derby to release pent-up aggression she must have from teaching, but DeWitt said that's not the case. She said she loves being a teacher and supporting her students.

"In the classroom, I'm a pretty passive person," DeWitt said. "So it's hard for them to imagine me being out there tearing it up. Well, trying to tear it up, at least."

Bri Dewitt, left, and Emily Kirn, right, practice blocking Kristin Rickman from passing them, in a move called "seaming," recently at the Osage Centre gym in Cape Girardeau. Danny Walter

Cape Central Academy is DeWitt's first teaching job after gaining her undergraduate and master's degrees from Southeast Missouri State University. While at SEMO, DeWitt did some substitute teaching at the Academy, and she said she fell in love with the school.

"The energy there was awesome. The kids and the staff were incredibly friendly and welcoming," DeWitt said.

As an alternative learning environment, DeWitt said Cape Central Academy is for students who have struggled in traditional schools for a variety of reasons.

"We've had students who've become parents at young ages who want to graduate," DeWitt said. "We have students who, for whatever reason, have failed several classes at the high school — maybe they've had some sort of traumatic event or they've just struggled in a large environment. So, they come to us where they can get more one-on-one care."

DeWitt said classes at Cape Central Academy are about half the size of Cape Girardeau Central High School. She said the Academy also provides night and half-time schedules to accommodate students with day jobs or who need to work around child care.