Cape Catfish chosen as name of new baseball team

The fans have spoken.

In January, the announcement came a Prospect League baseball team would be taking up residence in Cape Girardeau and April 24 voting opened to allow the public to choose the name of the team.

Friday, the results of that voting were announced and the team formerly known as Cape Prospect League LLC now has an identity: the Cape Catfish.

Mark Hogan, right, puts a brand new Cape Catfish team hat on contest winner Jason Heeter during the Prospect League team name and logo reveal Friday on Capaha Field in Cape Girardeau. Kassi Jackson ~ Southeast Missourian

In a news conference at Capaha Field, the organizationï¿½s general manager, Mark Hogan, and CEO, Jim Limbaugh, said a few words and presented a video on the digital scoreboard revealing the teamï¿½s name before showing off a very limited first run of team apparel.

Following eight days of online voting, the Catfish moniker won with 37 percent of the vote. The other two options ï¿½ Steamboats and Bluebirds ï¿½ held 31 and 32 percent, respectively.

More than 1,700 area residents voted, according to a news release from BOLD Marketing, which has partnered with the baseball team to develop its identity.

Jim Limbaugh holds a ball cap with the new logo of the Cape Catfish at the Prospect League team name and logo reveal Friday on Capaha Field in Cape Girardeau. Kassi Jackson ~ Southeast Missourian

ï¿½Itï¿½s a huge day for us and itï¿½s also a huge day for the area because thereï¿½s been some anticipation,ï¿½ Hogan said. ï¿½At this point in time, we know who we are and get to move forward with that.ï¿½

Hogan said he was pleased with the voting turnout, saying he believes those who are truly interested in the team got involved with the process and voiced their opinions.

There may be future opportunities for fans to provide input into the teamï¿½s direction, with Hogan hinting the look of the physical mascot that will be present at games may be one opportunity to involve the community.

Jim Limbaugh, left, and Mark Hogan, general manager for the new Cape Catfish baseball team, pose for a photo during the Prospect League team name and logo reveal Friday on Capaha Field in Cape Girardeau. Kassi Jackson ~ Southeast Missourian

ï¿½The development of the Catfish mark and logo and stuff should be a great time,ï¿½ Hogan said. ï¿½Weï¿½re going to try to involve the fans in some other stuff and let them help us continue to develop. We think we got a snappy guy whoï¿½s catchy and weï¿½re going to have some fun developing it. Weï¿½re very happy with it.ï¿½