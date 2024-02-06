Cape businessman, civic leader Harry Rust dies

Rust, the brother of Gary Rust, chairman of the board of the Southeast Missourian, was named to Baron's 1990 issue of 'Who's Who in Interior Design' in 1989, according to newspaper archives. In 1980, he was a board member of the National Home Furnishings Association.

He graduated from Southeast Missouri State University with a B.S. in business administration, and attended the New York School of Interior Design, from which he received a certificate in 1956. Under his leadership, Rust & Martin expanded into Paducah, Kentucky.

Funeral arrangements were incomplete with Ford and Sons Funeral Home.