SEMO Box Co. in Cape Girardeau will lay off four workers in response to reduced business from Poplar Bluff, Missouri, nail manufacturer Mid Continent Nail Corp., co-owner Tim Powderly said Monday.

In an emailed statement, Powderly said the four jobs are temporary positions, and are being cut because of the Poplar Bluff plant slowdown. The slowdown was caused by recent tariff changes enacted by President Donald Trumpï¿½s administration. Trump announced a 25 percent tariff on steel and a 10 percent tariff on aluminum, which took effect June 1.

According to a story by the Daily American Republic newspaper in Poplar Bluff, Mid Continent laid off 60 of its 500 employees earlier this month, and, said the companyï¿½s executive vice president George Skarich, another 200 layoffs could come by the end of July.

ï¿½I donï¿½t believe the administration had this in mind when they implemented the tariff,ï¿½ Powderly said in the statement. ï¿½They were just trying to create more manufacturing jobs here at home. We all hope the exemption process on the tariff is expedited as quickly as possible so the Midwest manufacturers of steel products can get back to work, which in turn helps everyone.ï¿½

SEMO Box Co., a 48-year-old company, employs about 35 workers, Powderly said.