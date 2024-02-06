Cape boil water advisory ends before original duration

A significant portion of northern Cape Girardeau was under a boil water advisory for most of the Thanksgiving holiday.

City officials issued the order about 1:30 p.m. Wednesday after a water main break.

Originally, the advisory was to stay in place through 4 p.m. Friday, Nov. 24, but officials reported at about 10:30 p.m. Thursday that test samples were clear of contaminants and lifted the advisory.