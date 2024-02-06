All sections
DonateE-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsSemoballHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoSports GalleryHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEvents CalendarWorldElections
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
custom ad
NewsNovember 24, 2023

Cape boil water advisory ends before original duration

A significant portion of northern Cape Girardeau was under a boil water advisory for most of the Thanksgiving holiday. City officials issued the order about 1:30 p.m. Wednesday after a water main break. Originally, the advisory was to stay in place through 4 p.m. Friday, Nov. 24, but officials reported at about 10:30 p.m. Thursday that test samples were clear of contaminants and lifted the advisory...

Southeast Missourian
story image illustation

A significant portion of northern Cape Girardeau was under a boil water advisory for most of the Thanksgiving holiday.

City officials issued the order about 1:30 p.m. Wednesday after a water main break.

Originally, the advisory was to stay in place through 4 p.m. Friday, Nov. 24, but officials reported at about 10:30 p.m. Thursday that test samples were clear of contaminants and lifted the advisory.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

The timing of the boil water advisory hit at Thanksgiving weekend, as families prepare for large gatherings and feasts.

Schnucks grocery store manager Rob Reddick said the timing of the advisory came too late for the store to add water and ice supplies.

“What we’ve got in stock is what we’re going to have,” he said. “We’ve already seen some people coming in buying gallons of water.”

Reddick said the store had plenty of water and ice on hand Wednesday afternoon, but he didn’t know if supplies would last. “If Thanksgiving wasn’t tomorrow, it would be different, but we’re dead in the water at this point, no pun intended.”

Story Tags
Local News
Advertisement
Related
NewsDec. 16
Gallery: Southern Country Church Tour 2024
NewsDec. 14
Police report 12-14-24
NewsDec. 13
Jackson Board of Aldermen agenda 12-16-24
NewsDec. 13
Cape Girardeau City Council agenda 12-16-24

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
East Prairie man arrested for attempting to meet minor at SEMO
NewsDec. 13
East Prairie man arrested for attempting to meet minor at SEMO
County commission approves bid, plans swearing-in ceremony
NewsDec. 12
County commission approves bid, plans swearing-in ceremony
Police report 12-13-24
NewsDec. 12
Police report 12-13-24
Cape Girardeau man found not guilty of second-degree murder
NewsDec. 12
Cape Girardeau man found not guilty of second-degree murder
Two Cape Girardeau men arrested in connection to armed robbery
NewsDec. 12
Two Cape Girardeau men arrested in connection to armed robbery
Former Postal worker pleads guilty to embezzlement of mail
NewsDec. 12
Former Postal worker pleads guilty to embezzlement of mail
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda 12-12-24
NewsDec. 11
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda 12-12-24
Cape Girardeau lifts boil water advisory after clean test results
NewsDec. 11
Cape Girardeau lifts boil water advisory after clean test results
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy