Cape board warned of charter school legislation in Jefferson City

Two bills are working their way through the Missouri General Assembly broadening access to charter schools and vouchers, among other items. The Cape Girardeau School Board was told the legislation is “most concerning” in an extensive multimedia presentation at the board’s regular monthly meeting Monday.

The twin measures, House Bill 349 and Senate Bill 55, are still in committee and Cape Girardeau School District superintendent Neil Glass hopes they never get to the floor for a vote.

“Charter school expansion is one of the most concerning issues we have, because there are lawmakers who want to take resources away from public school systems and pass the revenue to private, parochial or virtual schools — and to me, that’s not the direction we need to head,” said Glass, Cape Girardeau’s superintendent for the last four years.

“They threw a lot of things into this bill, it’s almost an omnibus bill, trying to get support from across Missouri in hopes at least one of these issues will trigger support,” he added.

Glass tasked the district’s technology instructional specialist, Jamie Russell, with compiling research on how current charter schools stack up with public schools and, specifically, the Cape Girardeau district.

“Jamie’s data shows since 2014, there have been 42 charter schools in Missouri and (only) 29 still exist, so only 69% have remained continuously open, and that’s failing in my book,” Glass said.

“You do have some outliers out there who are performing extremely well (but) charter schools are just not held to the same standard as the public school system,” he added.

“Public schools outperform charter schools across the board by 10.4% in student performance and do it less expensively,” Russell said.