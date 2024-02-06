All sections
February 24, 2021

Cape board warned of charter school legislation in Jefferson City

Two bills are working their way through the Missouri General Assembly broadening access to charter schools and vouchers, among other items. The Cape Girardeau School Board was told the legislation is "most concerning" in an extensive multimedia presentation at the board's regular monthly meeting Monday...

Jeff Long avatar
Jeff Long
The Cape Girardeau School District central administrative offices.
The Cape Girardeau School District central administrative offices.Sarah Yenesel

Two bills are working their way through the Missouri General Assembly broadening access to charter schools and vouchers, among other items. The Cape Girardeau School Board was told the legislation is “most concerning” in an extensive multimedia presentation at the board’s regular monthly meeting Monday.

The twin measures, House Bill 349 and Senate Bill 55, are still in committee and Cape Girardeau School District superintendent Neil Glass hopes they never get to the floor for a vote.

“Charter school expansion is one of the most concerning issues we have, because there are lawmakers who want to take resources away from public school systems and pass the revenue to private, parochial or virtual schools — and to me, that’s not the direction we need to head,” said Glass, Cape Girardeau’s superintendent for the last four years.

“They threw a lot of things into this bill, it’s almost an omnibus bill, trying to get support from across Missouri in hopes at least one of these issues will trigger support,” he added.

Glass tasked the district’s technology instructional specialist, Jamie Russell, with compiling research on how current charter schools stack up with public schools and, specifically, the Cape Girardeau district.

“Jamie’s data shows since 2014, there have been 42 charter schools in Missouri and (only) 29 still exist, so only 69% have remained continuously open, and that’s failing in my book,” Glass said.

“You do have some outliers out there who are performing extremely well (but) charter schools are just not held to the same standard as the public school system,” he added.

“Public schools outperform charter schools across the board by 10.4% in student performance and do it less expensively,” Russell said.

Russell presented board members with data showing Cape Girardeau public schools spend $10,300 to educate each student, while on average, charter schools spend $2,389 more per pupil.

“With the extra money, on average it costs to educate a child in a charter school, the Cape district would realize an additional $10 million in revenue, money that could be used to hire an extra 200 teachers,” Russell said, assuming an average per teacher annual compensation of $50,000.

The Cape Girardeau School District has approximately 4,200 students.

Approvals

  • The school board approved the purchase of 140 new high school band uniforms for $59,539.90 from Fred J. Miller Co. in Miamisburg, Ohio. The board was told it is the first purchase of such apparel in at least eight years.
  • The board approved hiring GlennView Strategies of Cape Girardeau at a cost not to exceed $5,600 to provide professional development services, including the True Colors personality screening. GlennView is co-owned by board member Jeff Glenn, who was not present for the unanimous vote.

Penguin Party

The Cape Girardeau Public Schools Foundation reported an estimated $50,000 was raised Feb. 13 from its largest annual fundraiser, held with 125 socially distanced supporters present at Drury Convention Center.

Recognitions

  • Coach Dayna Powell introduced the nine members of the Lady Tigers swimming and diving squad, which finished fourth as a team Saturday at the MSHSAA Class 1 state championships at the Rec-Plex in St. Peters, Missouri. It’s the best finish ever for the Central’s female competitors.
  • Six students were presented to superintendent Glass and school board president Kyle McDonald as “Terrific Tigers” on Monday: Crislynn Morris, kindergarten, Alma Schrader Elementary, daughter of Chelsey Morris; Beau Andrews, fourth grade, Blanchard Elementary, son of Kacie Allen and Graham Andrews; Felix Santiago Salinas, fourth grade, Clippard Elementary, son of Cresenciana and Nicholas Santiago Perez; Payge Cox, third grade, Franklin Elementary, daughter of Mildred Kimes; Ryleah Oliver, fifth grade, Central Middle School, daughter of Jessica Larry and Oliver Luke; and Sankriti Srikant, seventh grade, Central Junior High, daughter of Sripriya and Skikant Ramachandran.
