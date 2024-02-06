Cape Be You Urban Festival set for June 29

Fingerprint Urban Dance Studio owner Micheal Curry is set to mix culture and hip-hop through the inaugural Cape Be You Urban Festival on June 29 in Cape Girardeau.

The celebration -- at 707 Broadway -- will incorporate the third installment of Battlez of Originality, urban dance showcases, skate competition, a hip-hop concert, water games and concessions. Admission is free.

Curry said he grew the concept from what first began as a dance battle with a "one-person crowd" in 2015.

Transitioning from Fingerprint Dance Community, On Cue Performing Arts Studio, Fingerprint Jr. and now Fingerprint Urban Dance Studio, Curry said he keeps momentum by realizing dancing is a positive way for children to grow. He said the event allows the students to be around role models "who love to do exactly like they do," all while teaching culture.

"We took the battle and we made it a festival for our kids," Curry said.

The main goal, he said, is to have the community be part of what is going on with the students.

Elliot, Soulja Tight Eyex, Gonzo, Leo Seasonz of Cape Girardeau; GYB of Paducah, Kentucky; Amir of Cape Girardeau; and Eraw of St. Louis are just some of the big names in the dance and hip-hop world coming to Cape Girardeau for the festival, according to Curry.

Several -- including Elliot -- attended the battle last year, he said. And some of Curry's students have appeared on artists' music videos, Curry said.

"Elliot was the winner of our battle last year, so we brought him back," he said. "The dance world is so small, we make friends everywhere we go. It's important to connect with those people."