NewsFebruary 6, 2025

Cape-based Tik-Tok personality set for preliminary hearing on counts of burglary, property damage

Cape Girardeau TikTok personality Corey Pech faces a preliminary hearing March 5 for charges of burglary and property damage. Pech, with more than 438,000 followers, allegedly attempted to break into a bedroom.

Nathan Gladden avatar
Nathan Gladden
Corey Pech
Corey Pech

On Wednesday, Feb. 5, Cape Girardeau-based TikTok personality Corey Pech's preliminary hearing has been set for Wednesday, March 5, at the Cape Girardeau County Courthouse in Jackson.

Pech is facing one count of first-degree burglary and one count of first-degree property damage. Pech allegedly broke through a window and tried to access an apartment's bedroom with a woman inside Dec. 21.

Pech has 438,400 followers and 26.7 million likes on TikTok, with his last video coming out Jan. 30.

After Pech was arrested, he was being held in lieu of a $100,000 bond. Following a bond review hearing Jan. 7, Pech's bond was reduced to $50,000, and it was posted Jan. 9.

Pech is being represented by attorney Kevin Greaser. According to Missouri Courts docket entries, Greaser requested a change of judge in Pech's case Jan. 17. The change of judge was granted and the case was assigned to Judge Craig D. Brewer on Jan. 28. Senior Judge Gary A. Kamp had been conducting the case before the change.

Pech's preliminary hearing is scheduled for 10 a.m. March 5.

crime
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

