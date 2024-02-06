On Wednesday, Feb. 5, Cape Girardeau-based TikTok personality Corey Pech's preliminary hearing has been set for Wednesday, March 5, at the Cape Girardeau County Courthouse in Jackson.

Pech is facing one count of first-degree burglary and one count of first-degree property damage. Pech allegedly broke through a window and tried to access an apartment's bedroom with a woman inside Dec. 21.

Pech has 438,400 followers and 26.7 million likes on TikTok, with his last video coming out Jan. 30.