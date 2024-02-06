Editor's note: The following story has been edited to reflect the correct number of families served on an annual basis.

A local autism institute is struggling financially to make up for the loss of all of its state funding, but hopes lawmakers will restore some funding for the fiscal year that begins July 1.

"We are in a mess now," said Carrie Tracy, director of the Tailor Institute. "It has been such a hard time."

Tracy said two Cape Girardeau lawmakers -- state Rep. Kathy Swan and state Sen. Wayne Wallingford -- have indicated they will seek to restore funding for the institute.

"Obviously, we are counting on them to come through for us," she said, adding that the institute has embarked on a petition drive to demonstrate to lawmakers public support for the institute.

"We are hoping to get 1,000 signatures," she said Wednesday. The institute already has collected a large number of signatures since kicking off the petition drive late last month, Tracy said.

Swan said Wednesday that she has spoken to staff at the offices of both Gov. Eric Greitens' office and the House budget chairman, requesting that funding be restored for the Tailor Institute.

But at this point, she said, she has no assurance as to whether funding will be provided to the institute.

"I can't get a sense from any of them," she said.

Meanwhile, the institute continues to limp along.

The organization scaled back its operations on Aug. 31, she said. The institute has not accepted new participants and staff members have taken pay cuts, Tracy said.

"They have hung on," she said of the staff.

The Tailor Institute had operated with an eight-member staff, but amid the funding problem, two staff members left voluntarily, she said.

Tracy said the institute still serves its existing clients -- about 40 people per month with autism and more than 150 families annually.

The organization continues to hold its social-therapy group sessions for its participants with autism, she said.

A fundraising event, held last April before the organization's staff learned of the loss of state funding, raised $34,000