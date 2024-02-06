Cape Arts Council craft fair going online for 2020

The Arts Council of Southeast Missouri’s Christmas Arts and Crafts Extravaganza, initially set to celebrate its 50th anniversary Nov. 21 and 22 this year, will be held online only, council director Sara Steffens announced Thursday.

“After consulting with vendors, shoppers, workers, and volunteers, and considering health and safety guidelines, we could not in good conscience hold the fair in person,” Steffens wrote in a news release, referring to the coronavirus pandemic.

The craft show draws visitors from Wisconsin, Tennessee, Kentucky, Illinois and Arkansas, the release stated.