Cape-area postal workers lobby public support

The union representing postal clerks, mail sorters and maintenance staff staged an informational picket Tuesday at the post office at 320 Frederick St. in Cape Girardeau.

About a dozen members of the American Postal Workers Union passed out flyers and talked with customers asking them to contact 8th District U.S. Rep. Jason Smith (R-Salem, Mo.) and demand he support $25 billion in emergency funding for the beleaguered U.S. Postal Service.

President Donald Trump has asserted the Postal Service is poorly run, loses billions of dollars each year and has an unfair relationship with Amazon.

Greg Davidson of Cape Girardeau, president of APWU Local 4088, representing more than 80 postal workers locally, suggested the president apparently doesn’t understand the agency’s economics.

Davidson points to a 2006 law requiring the Postal Service to pre-fund health benefits for future retirees until the year 2081.

From left, Postal Service employees Vernon Davidson and Cody Davidson talk to customer Tom Ellison at an informational picket Tuesday at the post office in Cape Girardeau. Sarah Yenesel

“I’ve never heard (the president) mention this (requirement) in all of his rhetoric,” said Davidson, a window clerk at the Frederick Street branch and a 23-year USPS veteran.

Davidson calls the health care pre-funding an “onus” and if it were lifted, the Postal Service would be in the black.

“We would be, yes, and we would see millions of dollars in profit,” Davidson said.

The USPS, according to reporting by the Washington Post, has bigger problems than paying for health benefits — reporting the volume of first-class mail has dropped every year since 2011 due to the rise of the internet.

Overall, the Postal Service reported a loss of $8.8 billion in 2019.

Mark Baker of Jackson, president of the AFL-CIO affiliated Southeast Missouri Central Labor Council, said financial “starving” of the Postal Service is deliberate plan by the Trump administration.