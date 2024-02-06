All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsSemoballHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoSports GalleryHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEvents CalendarWorldElections
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
custom ad
NewsMay 10, 2024

Cape Aquatic Center reopening event to feature Olympic gold medalist Rowdy Gaines

The Cape Aquatic Center in Cape Girardeau is set to unveil its renovated facility with a grand reopening event Saturday, May 11...

Southeast Missourian
U.S. Olympic gold medalist Rowdy Gaines is shown in this 1984 photo relaxing along the poolside. (AP Photo)
U.S. Olympic gold medalist Rowdy Gaines is shown in this 1984 photo relaxing along the poolside. (AP Photo)

The Cape Aquatic Center in Cape Girardeau is set to unveil its renovated facility with a grand reopening event Saturday, May 11.

The celebration, highlighted by three-time Olympic gold medalist Rowdy Gaines, will be hosted by River City Aquatics, in partnership with Fresh Healthy Café, at the center, 1920 Whitener St.

Originally opened in 1980 as the Central Municipal Pool, Cape Aquatic Center has been transformed into a fully enclosed facility. New additions include a “wet classroom”, modernized locker rooms and advanced mechanical systems designed to improve air quality and water filtration.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

The event schedule is packed with activities, starting with a special clinic led by Gaines from 8 to 10 a.m., followed by a meet-and-greet session at Fresh Healthy Café from 10:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Gaines, who also attended the pool’s original opening, will share his experiences and contributions to swimming, particularly through his Step into Swim grant program. This program supports swimming lessons for underprivileged children, further emphasizing the community-oriented nature of the event.

For more information on River City Aquatics and the upcoming season, visit www.rivercityaquatics.org.

Rowdy Gaines
Rowdy Gaines
Story Tags
Local News
Advertisement
Related
NewsNov. 20
Jackson mayor, aldermen set to approve street hockey rink
NewsNov. 19
Wavis Jordan seeks clarification on court date days before m...
NewsNov. 19
Cape Girardeau County commissioners approve workers’ compens...
NewsNov. 19
Putin lowers the threshold for using his nuclear arsenal aft...

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Cape Council approves first reading appropriating funds for new K-9s, including gun-detection dog
NewsNov. 19
Cape Council approves first reading appropriating funds for new K-9s, including gun-detection dog
House elections produced a stalemate. Can Republicans figure out how to work with a thin majority?
NewsNov. 18
House elections produced a stalemate. Can Republicans figure out how to work with a thin majority?
Road work: Highway 51 in Perry County reduced for Chester Bridge repairs
NewsNov. 18
Road work: Highway 51 in Perry County reduced for Chester Bridge repairs
MERS/Goodwill connects job seekers with employers, resources at resource fair
NewsNov. 18
MERS/Goodwill connects job seekers with employers, resources at resource fair
From swing state to red state: A peek below surface of county results in Missouri
NewsNov. 18
From swing state to red state: A peek below surface of county results in Missouri
Big voter turnout this year benefited Republicans, contradicting conventional political wisdom
NewsNov. 17
Big voter turnout this year benefited Republicans, contradicting conventional political wisdom
Police seek suspects after gunfire reported at Village on the Green apartments
NewsNov. 16
Police seek suspects after gunfire reported at Village on the Green apartments
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda 11-18-24
NewsNov. 16
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda 11-18-24
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy