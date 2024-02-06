The Cape Aquatic Center in Cape Girardeau is set to unveil its renovated facility with a grand reopening event Saturday, May 11.
The celebration, highlighted by three-time Olympic gold medalist Rowdy Gaines, will be hosted by River City Aquatics, in partnership with Fresh Healthy Café, at the center, 1920 Whitener St.
Originally opened in 1980 as the Central Municipal Pool, Cape Aquatic Center has been transformed into a fully enclosed facility. New additions include a “wet classroom”, modernized locker rooms and advanced mechanical systems designed to improve air quality and water filtration.
The event schedule is packed with activities, starting with a special clinic led by Gaines from 8 to 10 a.m., followed by a meet-and-greet session at Fresh Healthy Café from 10:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Gaines, who also attended the pool’s original opening, will share his experiences and contributions to swimming, particularly through his Step into Swim grant program. This program supports swimming lessons for underprivileged children, further emphasizing the community-oriented nature of the event.
For more information on River City Aquatics and the upcoming season, visit www.rivercityaquatics.org.
