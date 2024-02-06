The Cape Aquatic Center in Cape Girardeau is set to unveil its renovated facility with a grand reopening event Saturday, May 11.

The celebration, highlighted by three-time Olympic gold medalist Rowdy Gaines, will be hosted by River City Aquatics, in partnership with Fresh Healthy Café, at the center, 1920 Whitener St.

Originally opened in 1980 as the Central Municipal Pool, Cape Aquatic Center has been transformed into a fully enclosed facility. New additions include a “wet classroom”, modernized locker rooms and advanced mechanical systems designed to improve air quality and water filtration.