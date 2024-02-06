Cape announces holiday trash collection schedule

Cape Girardeau's trash and recycling collection schedules will be altered next week and the week of Nov. 23 in observance of Veterans Day and Thanksgiving.
There will be no special trash pickups next Nov. 11, Veterans Day; or Nov. 25, the day before Thanksgiving.
During Thanksgiving week, solid waste and recycling collection that normally take place Thursdays and Fridays will take place Wednesday, Nov. 25.
