NewsMarch 3, 2023
Cape Anime Con returns next month
The two-day schedule for Cape Girardeau's Cape Anime Con on Saturday, April 1, and Sunday, April 2, at Drury Plaza Hotel Cape Girardeau Conference Center is set. The event will include a cat cafe, cosplay photography, costume contest and a ramen noodle eating contest...
Alyssa Lunsford avatar
Alyssa Lunsford
Delaney Quigley, 15, right, tidies an unkempt wig worn by Jasmine Norwood, 16, during the inaugural Cape Anime Con on Sept. 22, 2019, at the Arena Building in Cape Girardeau. The two cosplayers dressed as characters from the Japanese manga series "My Hero Academia", with Quigley as Himiko Toga and Norwood as Tomura Shigaraki. The 2023 Cape Anime Con will be Saturday, April 1, and Sunday, April 2, at Drury Plaza Hotel Cape Girardeau Conference Center.
Southeast Missourian file

The two-day schedule for Cape Girardeau's Cape Anime Con on Saturday, April 1, and Sunday, April 2, at Drury Plaza Hotel Cape Girardeau Conference Center is set.

The event will include a cat cafe, cosplay photography, costume contest and a ramen noodle eating contest.

Special guests will include Adassa, most popularly known for her voice work as Delores in Disney's "Encanto"; Rick Robinson, known as the voice of Dabura on "Dragon Ball Z"; and Morgan Berry, who has an array of voice acting parts under her belt, ranging from "My Hero Academia" to "Pokemon: Twilight Wings".

Events will include a cosplay contest April 2, which will have an entry fee of $5. The contest invites cosplayers to show off their hard work and craftsmanship while they strut down a catwalk to compete for a grand prize.

There will also be an iCon gaming Super Smash Brothers tournament for the Nintendo Switch; admission will be $5 a day. Players of all ages and skill levels may participate in open play and tournaments, according to the Cape Anime website.

The ramen noodle eating contest will be at 4 p.m. April 1. There is an entry fee of $10, with a $200 prize. The contest will last 3 minutes, and contestants must eat with chopsticks..

Weekend tickets for the event start at $25, with single-day tickets still to come, according to the website.

For more information, visit www.cape-events.com/anime.

