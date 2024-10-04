Cape Anime Con returns next month

The two-day schedule for Cape Girardeau's Cape Anime Con on Saturday, April 1, and Sunday, April 2, at Drury Plaza Hotel Cape Girardeau Conference Center is set.
The event will include a cat cafe, cosplay photography, costume contest and a ramen noodle eating contest.
Special guests will include Adassa, most popularly known for her voice work as Delores in Disney's "Encanto"; Rick Robinson, known as the voice of Dabura on "Dragon Ball Z"; and Morgan Berry, who has an array of voice acting parts under her belt, ranging from "My Hero Academia" to "Pokemon: Twilight Wings".
Events will include a cosplay contest April 2, which will have an entry fee of $5. The contest invites cosplayers to show off their hard work and craftsmanship while they strut down a catwalk to compete for a grand prize.
There will also be an iCon gaming Super Smash Brothers tournament for the Nintendo Switch; admission will be $5 a day. Players of all ages and skill levels may participate in open play and tournaments, according to the Cape Anime website.
The ramen noodle eating contest will be at 4 p.m. April 1. There is an entry fee of $10, with a $200 prize. The contest will last 3 minutes, and contestants must eat with chopsticks..
Weekend tickets for the event start at $25, with single-day tickets still to come, according to the website.
For more information, visit www.cape-events.com/anime.
