Cape Anime Con returns next month

The two-day schedule for Cape Girardeau's Cape Anime Con on Saturday, April 1, and Sunday, April 2, at Drury Plaza Hotel Cape Girardeau Conference Center is set.

The event will include a cat cafe, cosplay photography, costume contest and a ramen noodle eating contest.

Special guests will include Adassa, most popularly known for her voice work as Delores in Disney's "Encanto"; Rick Robinson, known as the voice of Dabura on "Dragon Ball Z"; and Morgan Berry, who has an array of voice acting parts under her belt, ranging from "My Hero Academia" to "Pokemon: Twilight Wings".

Events will include a cosplay contest April 2, which will have an entry fee of $5. The contest invites cosplayers to show off their hard work and craftsmanship while they strut down a catwalk to compete for a grand prize.