Cape and Jackson recycling centers operate on different rules

Rules for using recycling centers in Cape Girardeau and Jackson differ.
In addition to solid waste pick up services that City of Jackson and Cape Girardeau offer to their residents, both cities have facilities where people can drop off their recyclable material.
Cape Girardeau Recycling Center is located at 2007 Southern Expressway. Cape girardeau residents can drop off their recycling anytime as the center is open 24 hours a day, every day.
Plastic bags are not accepted, and glass has to be separated from other material.
However, only citizens of the city of Cape Girardeau can use the drop-off services at this center as they pay the solid waste fees for the facility, Public Works official said. People can contact their current trash provider to request recycling pickup, Public Works official suggested for those who live outside the city.
The Jackson Recycling Center, on the other hand, does not limit its drop-off service to citizens of Jackson.
"Anyone (not just Jackson residents) can drop off recyclables at the center," an administrative services official said in an email. "It's open for everyone to use, including Cape County residents."
Jackson Recycling Center, located at 508 Sawyer Lane, is open 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Saturday.
