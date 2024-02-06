Cape and Jackson recycling centers operate on different rules

Rules for using recycling centers in Cape Girardeau and Jackson differ.

In addition to solid waste pick up services that City of Jackson and Cape Girardeau offer to their residents, both cities have facilities where people can drop off their recyclable material.

Cape Girardeau Recycling Center is located at 2007 Southern Expressway. Cape girardeau residents can drop off their recycling anytime as the center is open 24 hours a day, every day.

Plastic bags are not accepted, and glass has to be separated from other material.