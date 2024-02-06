All sections
NewsJuly 7, 2021

Cape ambulance collides into telephone pole after two-vehicle crash

An ambulance transporting a patient was involved in a two-vehicle crash Tuesday afternoon. The ambulance was headed south on Mount Auburn Road at the corner of Mount Auburn Road and Hopper Road when the crash occurred. The driver of the second vehicle turned left off Hopper Road onto Mount Auburn as the ambulance crossed the intersection...

Monica Obradovic
An ambulance operated by Cape County Private Ambulance Service struck a utility pole during a two-vehicle crash at about 1 p.m. Tuesday at the intersection of North Mount Auburn Road and Hopper Road in Cape Girardeau.
An ambulance operated by Cape County Private Ambulance Service struck a utility pole during a two-vehicle crash at about 1 p.m. Tuesday at the intersection of North Mount Auburn Road and Hopper Road in Cape Girardeau.JAY WOLZ ~ jwolz@semissourian.com

An ambulance transporting a patient was involved in a two-vehicle crash Tuesday afternoon.

The ambulance was headed south on North Mount Auburn Road at the corner of North Mount Auburn Road and Hopper Road when the crash occurred. The driver of the second vehicle turned left off Hopper Road onto North Mount Auburn as the ambulance crossed the intersection.

The ambulance then struck a telephone pole on the driver’s side head on.

According to Cape Girardeau patrolman Jason Angle, no one involved in the crash sustained serious injuries. The driver of the second vehicle was transported to a nearby hospital with minor injuries. A second ambulance came to the scene and transported the patient who was in the ambulance involved in the crash.

The ambulance was towed away at approximately 1:30 p.m. Normal traffic has returned to the scene.

A Cape County Private Ambulance Service vehicle struck a telephone pole during a two-vehicle crash Tuesday afternoon at the corner of North Mount Auburn Road and Hopper Road in Cape Girardeau.
A Cape County Private Ambulance Service vehicle struck a telephone pole during a two-vehicle crash Tuesday afternoon at the corner of North Mount Auburn Road and Hopper Road in Cape Girardeau.Jay Woltz
