A visible link to the Cape Girardeau Regional Airport's storied past came down Wednesday with the removal of a beacon tower dating back to the 1940s, according to airport officials.

The metal tower and its large, rotating beacon were removed by crews with Reinhold Electric as part of an airport improvement project. The beacon and tower, which stood 50 feet high, are being replaced with a pole and a smaller, rotating beacon, said airport manager Bruce Loy.

Unlike the tower, the pole will be able to be lowered when necessary for maintenance and repairs of the new beacon, Loy said.

Plans for the tower began in 1948 and the tower was installed in July 1949, according to Southeast Missourian archives. The removed beacon was not the original beacon, but is worth preserving, according to Loy. He said the removed beacon is old, but he doesn't know how old.

Loy said he wants to publicly display the beacon and possibly the platform on which it sat. Where it might be displayed at the airport has not been determined, he said.

If just the beacon is preserved, it might be displayed in the airport terminal, said Loy. If remounted on the metal platform, it would be too large to display inside the terminal, said Loy.