All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoHistoryFoodFaithSubmit Speak OutOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEventsWorld
Links
Contact UsNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding FormLetter to the EditorPaid Election Letter
NewsMay 31, 2018
Cape airport removes tower, beacon with ties to the airfield's storied past
A visible link to the Cape Girardeau Regional Airport's storied past came down Wednesday with the removal of a beacon tower dating back to the 1940s, according to airport officials. The metal tower and its large, rotating beacon were removed by crews with Reinhold Electric as part of an airport improvement project. The beacon and tower, which stood 50 feet high, are being replaced with a pole and a smaller, rotating beacon, said airport manager Bruce Loy...
Mark Bliss avatar
Mark Bliss
Reinhold Electric workers, from left, Mike Giger and Caleb Loveless prepare to replace the beacon tower at Cape Girardeau Regional Airport on Wednesday, May 30, 2018 in Cape Girardeau.
Reinhold Electric workers, from left, Mike Giger and Caleb Loveless prepare to replace the beacon tower at Cape Girardeau Regional Airport on Wednesday, May 30, 2018 in Cape Girardeau.BEN MATTHEWS ~ bmatthews@semissourian.com

A visible link to the Cape Girardeau Regional Airport's storied past came down Wednesday with the removal of a beacon tower dating back to the 1940s, according to airport officials.

The metal tower and its large, rotating beacon were removed by crews with Reinhold Electric as part of an airport improvement project. The beacon and tower, which stood 50 feet high, are being replaced with a pole and a smaller, rotating beacon, said airport manager Bruce Loy.

Unlike the tower, the pole will be able to be lowered when necessary for maintenance and repairs of the new beacon, Loy said.

Plans for the tower began in 1948 and the tower was installed in July 1949, according to Southeast Missourian archives. The removed beacon was not the original beacon, but is worth preserving, according to Loy. He said the removed beacon is old, but he doesn't know how old.

Loy said he wants to publicly display the beacon and possibly the platform on which it sat. Where it might be displayed at the airport has not been determined, he said.

If just the beacon is preserved, it might be displayed in the airport terminal, said Loy. If remounted on the metal platform, it would be too large to display inside the terminal, said Loy.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

The airport manager said light from the rotating beacon serves as a visual aid for pilots during bad weather and at night. Federal regulations require the airport to have a beacon, officials said.

The new beacon and pole are part of the runway lighting project approved by the Cape Girardeau City Council.

According to council agenda records, the entire project is expected to cost more than $807,000, most of it federal dollars awarded by the Missouri Department of Transportation. The total includes design costs as well as construction services.

Reinhold Electric submitted the construction low bid of $631,564. After some changes to the project, the final price for construction and construction oversight services came in at just over $683,000, city records show.

Loy said the old runway lighting needed to be replaced. It was originally installed in the early 1970s. "While some of the cabling and transformers have been updated, the current light fixtures are no longer manufactured, which was forcing the airport to depend on other airport surplus fixtures for repairs and maintenance," he wrote in a February report to the council.

mbliss@semissourian.com

(573) 388-3641

Story Tags
Local News
Advertisement
Related
NewsSep. 28
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda 9-28-24
NewsSep. 27
Jim Sutterer, former Perry County commissioner and veteran, ...
NewsSep. 27
City Councilman Rhett Pierce arrested for alleged unlawful ...
Local NewsSep. 27
Wells to Wallets: How your ballot choice will affect water...
Related
Scott City Schools dismiss early following lockdown due to noncredible threat
NewsSep. 26
Scott City Schools dismiss early following lockdown due to noncredible threat
Missouri committee wraps up hearings on immigration and crime issues in Cape Girardeau
NewsSep. 26
Missouri committee wraps up hearings on immigration and crime issues in Cape Girardeau
Parks & Recreation hosting open auditions for Haunted Hall of Horror
NewsSep. 26
Parks & Recreation hosting open auditions for Haunted Hall of Horror
New Jackson city administrator takes over role
NewsSep. 24
New Jackson city administrator takes over role
Date to be determined for trial of county coroner Wavis Jordan on Oct. 3
NewsSep. 24
Date to be determined for trial of county coroner Wavis Jordan on Oct. 3
Southeast Missourian takes home 17 awards from Better Newspaper Contest
NewsSep. 24
Southeast Missourian takes home 17 awards from Better Newspaper Contest
Former Cape Mayor Harry Rediger leaves legacy of love for family, friends, community
NewsSep. 24
Former Cape Mayor Harry Rediger leaves legacy of love for family, friends, community
Build-A-Bear founder, food bank CEO headline Women in Business conference
NewsSep. 23
Build-A-Bear founder, food bank CEO headline Women in Business conference
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image130 Years of Trustworthy Reporting
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
TermsPrivacy