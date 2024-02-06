Cape airport recaps the COVID year of 2020

Katrina Amos is clear-eyed about the obstacles of the past 12 months at U.S airports, including the one she leads: Cape Girardeau Regional.

The Sikeston native is no stranger to CGI, the official airport code given by the International Air Transport Association to the facility which long ago was known as Harris Field.

CGI is the geocode prominently displayed on luggage tags attached at terminal check-in desks at the airport located in northern Scott County.

Amos has worked at the airport since 2008 and became its manager last February -- just prior to the pandemic.