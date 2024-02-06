All sections
NewsJanuary 16, 2021
Cape airport recaps the COVID year of 2020
Katrina Amos is clear-eyed about the obstacles of the past 12 months at U.S airports, including the one she leads: Cape Girardeau Regional. The Sikeston native is no stranger to CGI, the official airport code given by the International Air Transport Association to the facility which long ago was known as Harris Field...
Jeff Long avatar
Jeff Long
story image illustation

Katrina Amos is clear-eyed about the obstacles of the past 12 months at U.S airports, including the one she leads: Cape Girardeau Regional.

The Sikeston native is no stranger to CGI, the official airport code given by the International Air Transport Association to the facility which long ago was known as Harris Field.

CGI is the geocode prominently displayed on luggage tags attached at terminal check-in desks at the airport located in northern Scott County.

Amos has worked at the airport since 2008 and became its manager last February -- just prior to the pandemic.

The city of Cape Girardeau's Airport Advisory Board was given a year-end review this week by Amos.

"We've had our challenges, but we've planted the seeds to move forward (and) I do think 2021 will be just as busy for us," she said.

Amos cited airline industry experts who project passenger volume, known in the trade as "enplanements," will recover either late this year or in early 2022 as America slowly emerges from the COVID-19 pandemic.

2020 CGI Highlights

  • January 17: Cyberattack on city of Cape infrastructure.
  • February 7: Retirement of Bruce Loy, 22-year airport manager; Amos succeeds him.
  • March 17: COVID begins to impact CGI operations
  • April: Enplanements for the month hit rock bottom at 51, the lowest monthly volume in 12 years.
  • April 14: Federal Aviation Authority (FAA) approves $17.5 million CARES (Coronavirus Aid Relief and Economic Security) Act grant to CGI.
  • May: U.S. Department of Transportation grants permission to SkyWest Airlines to reduce flight schedule to one per day at CGI, temporarily.
  • June: Airport staff and consultants from Crawford, Murphy and Tilly give Cape City Council an update on TAMP (Terminal Area Master Plan).
  • July: SkyWest resumes two daily flights schedule at CGI.
  • September: CGI receives snow removal equipment.
  • September: FAA approves "forecast of aviation demand." CGI projected 4,900 enplanements for 2020. (Actual number: 4,578.)
  • October: Narrowed terminal site selection options from six to one, proposing an estimated 18,300-square-foot facility to replace the current 13,000-square-foot terminal, to be built just to the northeast of current CGI operations. Site plan recommended to FAA for its consideration.
  • October: Completed required Part 139 triennial emergency response exercise with FAA oversight at CGI.
  • November: CGI Staff and consultant make visits for terminal and control tower research -- Shenandoah Valley Regional Airport and Leesburg Executive Airport, both in Virginia.
  • November: CGI reaches an agreement for rebranding work with Rust Media. (Rust Media is part of Rust Communications, parent firm of the Southeast Missourian.)
  • December: Professional pilot degree program announced in conjunction with Texas-based U.S. Aviation and Southeast Missouri State University. Beginning in the fall 2021 semester, students will begin training on aircraft to be housed in Hangar 71 (formerly called Commander).
Story Tags
Local News
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here.

