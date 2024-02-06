Cape Airport reaches important enplanement milestone

The Cape Girardeau Regional Airport was able to reach an important enplanement milestone despite a somewhat tumultuous 2022.

Airport manager Katrina Amos presented her 2022 annual report to Airport Advisory Board members Tuesday, Feb. 14.

Cape Girardeau was able to clear the 8,000 enplanement marker — making the airport eligible for $600,000 in federal finding — with 8,132 enplanements this past year in spite of former carrier SkyWest's termination of service in March. Cape Girardeau was among 30 communities where service was canceled by the airline.

For several months, waivers were granted to allow the Utah-based carrier to operate fewer flights to and from Cape Girardeau than its agreement called for while officials received bids for other carriers. Eventually, Contour Aviation was approved by the Cape Girardeau City Council members in the summer but did not begin operation until mid-October.

"I think it was challenging, but I feel like we all navigated it together," Amos said of 2022. "I'm just grateful for where we are headed, and we're off to a great start."

Amos said Contour has worked to address some issues the airline has had in the early stages of operation in Cape Girardeau. Enplanements in January were down 26%, but Amos said most of the delays and the cancellations were weather-related and the operation has been running more smoothly in recent weeks.

SkyWest flights made up more than 6,400 of 2022 enplanements with Contour providing an additional 1,420 in about two and a half months of operation at the end of the year. The remaining 300 enplanements were from Cape Air and Southeast Missouri State University charter flights. In 2021, the airport registered 8,889 boardings.