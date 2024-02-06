Cape airport passenger volume on a steady uptick

The use of Cape Girardeau Regional Airport in northern Scott County remains on the rebound from COVID, according to the most recent data released by airport officials.

Hope persists CGI, as the facility is known, will reach at least 8,000 passengers -- or "enplanements" -- for the full calendar year of 2021.

If the Cape Girardeau city-owned airport breaks through the threshold, the attainment will unlock a large amount of Federal Aviation Administration funding through FAA's Airport Improvement Program (AIP).

Airport manager Katrina Amos reported 798 passengers boarded aircraft in September for a total of 5,919 thus far for the year.

For airports such as Cape Girardeau Regional, reaching a passenger volume level between 8,000 and 9,999 will make CGI eligible for $600,000 in new federal funding.