Cape Airport looks forward to recovery from pandemic

Cape Girardeau Regional Airport saw 265 air passengers, known as "enplanements" in industry jargon, last month -- a 58% decline, January-to-January, from 2020, which was prior to the pandemic taking hold in the United States.

In January 2020, the airport recorded 629 enplanements.

Virtually all enplanements last month were via SkyWest Airlines, the airport's essential air service provider.

"January is always a slow month for us," said Katrina Amos, airport manager, in a report to the Airport Advisory Board on Tuesday, noting a pre-pandemic projection estimated the airport would see more than 7,400 total passengers for calendar year 2021.

Amos cautioned the board, which is comprised of nine members, in addition to City Council member Stacy Kinder, advisory board council liaison, any projection in this time of public emergency may not stand up because of evolving circumstances.

"We're seeing new strains (of COVID) coming out, so we'll see how the actual year-end figures match up against estimated," Amos said.

Fuel sales

Cape Girardeau Regional Airport sold more gallons of fuel in January compared to the same period a year ago but made less money, thanks to lower per-gallon prices year-to-year.

Last month, the airport saw 46,646 gallons sold compared to 44,143 in January 2020, a 5.7% increase.

Revenue from fuel sales totaled $85,749 compared to $93,559 in the same month a year ago, a 9.1% decrease.

Revenue stream

The airport is working to amend its agricultural lease to include 61 acres purchased in late 2020, at the authorization of the Cape Girardeau City Council.