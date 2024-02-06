Cape Airport looks forward to recovery from pandemic

Cape Girardeau Regional Airport saw 265 air passengers, known as "enplanements" in industry jargon, last month -- a 58% decline, January-to-January, from 2020, which was prior to the pandemic taking hold in the United States.
In January 2020, the airport recorded 629 enplanements.
Virtually all enplanements last month were via SkyWest Airlines, the airport's essential air service provider.
"January is always a slow month for us," said Katrina Amos, airport manager, in a report to the Airport Advisory Board on Tuesday, noting a pre-pandemic projection estimated the airport would see more than 7,400 total passengers for calendar year 2021.
Amos cautioned the board, which is comprised of nine members, in addition to City Council member Stacy Kinder, advisory board council liaison, any projection in this time of public emergency may not stand up because of evolving circumstances.
"We're seeing new strains (of COVID) coming out, so we'll see how the actual year-end figures match up against estimated," Amos said.
Cape Girardeau Regional Airport sold more gallons of fuel in January compared to the same period a year ago but made less money, thanks to lower per-gallon prices year-to-year.
Last month, the airport saw 46,646 gallons sold compared to 44,143 in January 2020, a 5.7% increase.
Revenue from fuel sales totaled $85,749 compared to $93,559 in the same month a year ago, a 9.1% decrease.
The airport is working to amend its agricultural lease to include 61 acres purchased in late 2020, at the authorization of the Cape Girardeau City Council.
"We currently have an ag agreement with MJB Farms, which expires this December," said Amos, who said the airport will advertise a request for proposals (RFP) in the next couple of months for a new five-year agreement to begin in 2022.
"The current lease (to MJB) is $176.53 per acre, so we anticipate an additional $10,943 in 2021 revenue by having the additional acreage," Amos said.
The land purchase is eligible for at least partial reimbursement by the Federal Aviation Administration, Amos said, with the precise amount of payback currently undetermined.
The acquisition, bought for $1.55 million, was green-lighted because of the City Council's renewed interest in the airport's growth and development, Amos explained.
Adding the large parcel to airport property, she said, will allow a roughly $400,000 reduction in the upcoming airport wildlife perimeter fence.
Sandy's Place Restaurant moved last Friday to a new location after more than a decade housed inside the airport's terminal.
"We have a couple of potential prospects to fill the space, but we will take our time to find the right one," said Amos, noting airport staff are cleaning the area and making repairs in anticipation of a new food tenant.
"We want the kind of longevity in a new restaurant that we had with Sandy's Place," said Ryan Dewrock, Airport Advisory Board chairman.
An Aero Commander 500 cargo plane, bound for Memphis, Tennessee, landed Monday at Cape Girardeau Regional Airport.
"Memphis Center guided the aircraft to (the airport) for an emergency landing and landed without incident," Amos said.
The pilot was the only person on board the plane, which left Spirit of St. Louis Airport and, according to reports, experienced an altimeter problem.
