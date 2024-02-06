As Cape Girardeau Regional Airport’s construction projects move along, airport manager Katrina Amos and the Airport Advisory Board may start to look at possible funding options for a new air traffic control tower.

Amos said the next big project on the organization’s list will be a new tower. During the board’s Thursday, April 11, meeting, she said the current tower suffers some line-of-sight issues.

“There are some hotspots here at the airport, like just over on the east ramp. There’s certain portions of the apron you simply can’t see,” Amos said. “From a growth and visibility standpoint, it needs to be located in an area where they have a complete 360-degree view of the entire airfield.”

Amos said there currently isn’t a funding source identified for a new tower. According to the city’s Capital Improvements Program (CIP) plan, the cost of a new tower had a projected cost of $4.5 million, with no source of funding and no indicated date for the project.

She said finding funding will require help from local legislators.

“The sooner we can start petitioning for assistance with that — that’s going to be a heavy lift,” Amos said. “It’s going to require our legislators assisting us with getting that push forward.”