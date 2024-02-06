Cape airport design-build agreement moves forward

Cape Girardeau City Council members voted unanimously to approve the first reading of a design-build agreement for the new terminal construction project at the Cape Girardeau Regional Airport, at their meeting Monday, Feb. 6.
The 69-page contract is expected to be formally approved at the next council meeting in February as part of that meeting's consent agenda.
"I think it's a great project, and I think we got a good contractor," Councilman Mark Bliss said Monday.
In December, council members — with the exception of Councilman Robbie Guard, who was absent from the meeting — voted unanimously to award the new terminal project to KCI Construction Company. The Springfield, Missouri-based contractor was among the three finalists for the venture along with Penzel Construction Co. and Robinson Industrial and Heavy Contracting Inc.
The finalists' proposals were scored by a team of city officials, Cape Girardeau Regional Airport Advisory Board members and representatives from Burns & McDonnell — a consulting agency hired by the city.
KCI received the highest score and the unanimous recommendation from the advisory board because of the contractor's superior interview and "best and final" proposal meeting the $12 million maximum price and June 2024 deadline for construction.
The ambitious expansion to the airport has been on the works for around half a decade. Airport manager Katrina Amos said in previous remarks the goal is to break ground during the spring.
The current passenger terminal was built in 1956, but has undergone numerous changes in the remaining 67 years to accommodate needs at the airport. The most recent changes were made in 2017 with the arrival of 50-passenger jet service to Cape Girardeau.
The Terminal Area Master Plan — which was finalized in February 2021 — projected the needs for the airport for the next 20 years using aviation and airline traffic forecasts.
The current terminal is unable to provide adequate space for growth and amenities such as bathroom facilities and concession options, Amos said in the meeting agenda.
The project will be funded using $8 million in Coronavirus Aide, Relief and Economic Securities Act funds and $4 million from the Capital Improvements Sales Tax.
Next, airport officials, the contractor and consultants will participate in the design charrette, a process of going through the specifics of the construction process to ensure the $12 million maximum cost isn't exceeded.
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.