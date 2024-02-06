Cape airport design-build agreement moves forward

Cape Girardeau City Council members voted unanimously to approve the first reading of a design-build agreement for the new terminal construction project at the Cape Girardeau Regional Airport, at their meeting Monday, Feb. 6.

The 69-page contract is expected to be formally approved at the next council meeting in February as part of that meeting's consent agenda.

"I think it's a great project, and I think we got a good contractor," Councilman Mark Bliss said Monday.

In December, council members — with the exception of Councilman Robbie Guard, who was absent from the meeting — voted unanimously to award the new terminal project to KCI Construction Company. The Springfield, Missouri-based contractor was among the three finalists for the venture along with Penzel Construction Co. and Robinson Industrial and Heavy Contracting Inc.

The finalists' proposals were scored by a team of city officials, Cape Girardeau Regional Airport Advisory Board members and representatives from Burns & McDonnell — a consulting agency hired by the city.

KCI received the highest score and the unanimous recommendation from the advisory board because of the contractor's superior interview and "best and final" proposal meeting the $12 million maximum price and June 2024 deadline for construction.