Cape Airport communications tower to be relocated for terminal project

A remote communications outlet tower (RCO) will be relocated because it is in the current area where the new terminal is to be built at Cape Girardeau Regional Airport.

Cape Girardeau City Council members voted unanimously at their meeting Tuesday, Feb. 21, to approve the agreement with the Federal Aviation Administration to relocate the tower.

The tower transmits information from the air traffic control tower at the airport to the FAA Air Traffic Control Center in Memphis, Tennessee.

The relocation will cost an estimated $79,273 and will be funded, initially, through a portion of the city's Coronavirus, Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act funds and must be prepaid before the start of the project.