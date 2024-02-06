Cape Girardeau Regional Airport will likely be close to hitting a boarding milestone by the end of the year, paving the way for more federal funds at the airport.

Airport manager Katrina Amos said she feels pretty confident the airport will get close to 8,000 enplanements if current travel habits hold through the rest of December. If the goal is reached, the airport would be in line for $600,000 in federal improvement funds.

It's been around two months since Contour Aviation officially took over as the service provider for Cape Girardeau Regional Airport. Amos said she's received mostly positive feedback, along with some constructive criticism about the new carrier's operations at Cape Girardeau.

"I think that Contour has done everything they can," Amos said. "They've tried their best to honor their commitment to the community."

Cape Girardeau was among numerous regional airports across the country to begin service with the Tennessee-based carrier. Getting a new carrier wasn't an arrangement city officials expected to be dealing with this year.

"We've had a lot of challenges that we've navigated in 2022," Amos said of the airport.

The airport manager specifically wanted to thank the Airport Advisory Board members for helping with the obstacles at the airport.

"These advisory boards are volunteer based. They don't get paid to do this, and our airport has relied heavily on our board to help us navigate some of these challenges," Amos said.