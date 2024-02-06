All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoHistoryFoodFaithRecordsSubmit Speak OutOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEventsWorld
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
NewsJanuary 8, 2019

Cape airport celebrates added flights

Cape Girardeau airport officials celebrated the start Monday of seven additional United Express round-trip flights weekly to Chicago. Airport manager Bruce Loy called it “an amazing day” as he and others marked the occasion with a ribbon-cutting ceremony...

Mark Bliss avatar
Mark Bliss
Passengers arrive in Cape Girardeau during the inaugural trip to Chicago on a CRJ200 United Express airplane, operated by SkyWest Airlines, on Dec. 1, 2017, at Cape Girardeau Regional Airport.
Passengers arrive in Cape Girardeau during the inaugural trip to Chicago on a CRJ200 United Express airplane, operated by SkyWest Airlines, on Dec. 1, 2017, at Cape Girardeau Regional Airport.Southeast Missourian file

Cape Girardeau airport officials celebrated the start Monday of seven additional United Express round-trip flights weekly to Chicago.

Airport manager Bruce Loy called it “an amazing day” as he and others marked the occasion with a ribbon-cutting ceremony.

Mayor Bob Fox said, “It’s a big thing for Cape Girardeau and our region.”

Utah-based SkyWest airlines operates the United Express service.

The expanded schedule provides Cape Girardeau with three round-trip flights to Chicago from Monday through Friday, and two round-trip flights on both Saturday and Sunday, officials said.

It includes stops at Barkley Regional Airport in Paducah, Kentucky, Loy said.

Several representatives of SkyWest and the Paducah airport attended the afternoon ceremony at Cape Girardeau Regional Airport.

Cape Girardeau now offers 19 round-trip flights weekly compared to the previous dozen flights, he said.

Under the new arrangement, Cape Girardeau will retain its direct noon flight to Chicago O’Hare airport, but the other two flights will include stops in Paducah before traveling to Chicago, airport officials said. There is no longer a stop in Quincy, Illinois, in connection with the Cape Girardeau flights, Loy said.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

United Express will continue to provide round-trip flights from Quincy to Chicago under a separate arrangement.

Officials at both the Cape Girardeau and Paducah airports first announced the new schedule in August.

Loy said he expects to see increased boardings because of the added flights.

Under the Essential Air Service program, the federal government subsidizes air passenger service to Cape Girardeau and other small airports.

SkyWest previously served Paducah and Cape Girardeau, but under different subsidy contracts.

The airline offers flights on 50-seat aircrafts. The previous passenger service, Cape Air, provided round-trips to St. Louis on much smaller airplanes.

The subsidy agreement with SkyWest to provide air service to Cape Girardeau runs through November 2019.

mbliss@semissourian.com

(573) 388-3641

Story Tags
Local News
Advertisement
Related
NewsNov. 2
Photo Gallery: Cape Con 2024
NewsNov. 2
Cape Girardeau City Council agenda 11-4-24
NewsNov. 1
Craft, beauty stores coming to West Park Mall
NewsNov. 1
Judge dismisses Missouri lawsuit that sought watchers at ear...

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
AP sources: White House altered record of Biden's 'garbage' remarks despite stenographer concerns
NewsNov. 1
AP sources: White House altered record of Biden's 'garbage' remarks despite stenographer concerns
Cape County sheriff provides office updates at Guardians of Liberty meeting
NewsOct. 31
Cape County sheriff provides office updates at Guardians of Liberty meeting
State charges dismissed against former councilman Pierce; Federal charges remain
NewsOct. 31
State charges dismissed against former councilman Pierce; Federal charges remain
Fire erupts in Southeast Missouri at one of world’s largest lithium-ion battery facilities
NewsOct. 31
Fire erupts in Southeast Missouri at one of world’s largest lithium-ion battery facilities
Photo Gallery: SEMO cuts ribbon on Charles Stamp Cyber Command Center and showcases cyber defense team in action
NewsOct. 31
Photo Gallery: SEMO cuts ribbon on Charles Stamp Cyber Command Center and showcases cyber defense team in action
Chamber morning event to focus on Cape music scene
NewsOct. 31
Chamber morning event to focus on Cape music scene
Holiday of Lights to move permanently to Cape County Park South
NewsOct. 31
Holiday of Lights to move permanently to Cape County Park South
Unidentified election mailing sent to Scott County voters
NewsOct. 31
Unidentified election mailing sent to Scott County voters
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy