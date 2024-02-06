Cape airport boardings barely off the ground

Passengers flying out of the Cape Girardeau Regional Airport on SkyWest Airlines these days are having no problem maintaining “social distancing” between themselves and others on their flights.

That’s because Cape Girardeau is averaging only three passengers a day this month on SkyWest’s daily flights to and from Chicago as most would-be business and leisure travelers are staying home during the COVID-19 pandemic.

During the first four weeks of May, just 92 people boarded SkyWest’s 50-seat Bombardier CRJ-200 jets at Cape Girardeau’s airport. However, airport manager Katrina Amos said that’s an improvement over April’s numbers.

“For the month of April, we had just 51 passengers ... total,” she said. “But in the last couple of weeks, we’ve seen an increase in traffic.”

Last year, the Cape Girardeau airport averaged nearly 1,000 outbound passengers a month, and totaled 11,777 for the year.

In the first two months of 2019, the airport was averaging between 150 and 200 passengers a week and was well on its way toward its second straight year of at least 10,000 boardings.

But then the coronavirus began spreading worldwide, grounding thousands of domestic and international flights as people canceled travel plans. SkyWest, which does business as United Express, reduced its flight schedule in and out of Cape Girardeau beginning this month from 12 flights a week to just one per day.