Cape airport awaiting FAA OK for new terminal plan

Cape Girardeau Regional Airport manager Katrina Amos told the city's airport advisory board Tuesday she expects to have "a conversation" with the Federal Aviation Authority within two weeks about the airport's plan for a new passenger terminal.

"(The FAA) may approve it or it may ask for modifications," said Amos, who succeeded longtime airport manager Bruce Loy in February.

For now, Amos said, the airport is waiting on Washington.

"We're sort of in a holding pattern," she said.

Airport officials and consultants from St. Louis-based consulting firm Crawford, Murphy and Tilly submitted a plan to the FAA late last year for a proposed 18,300-square-foot terminal, just northeast of the current facility in northern Scott County.

"We looked at six terminal concepts," Amos said, "and we chose the least expensive, most conservative option," adding the current terminal houses roughly 13,000-square-feet under roof.

The terminal site proposal is part of the Terminal Access Master Plan (TAMP), which, among other things, proposes six additional "box" hangars and 15 new T-hangers to accommodate aircraft in what Amos expects will be a flourishing market for airline travel as early as the end of 2021 -- once the pandemic runs its course.

Funding

TAMP projects will be funded in part by the city's capital improvements sales tax and also by some proceeds of the $17.5 million Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act grant, Amos said.