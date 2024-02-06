Cape airport advisory board recommends Contour Aviation

Flyers may arrive at a new destination for connecting flights if a proposal by the Cape Girardeau Regional Airport Advisory Board is passed by the City Council.

On Friday, a news release from the Advisory Board stated its interest in partnering with Contour Aviation to replace SkyWest's carrier services. If the proposal is passed, connecting flight service would change from Chicago to Nashville, Tennessee.

SkyWest officials announced in March the carrier's intention to terminate services with the Cape Girardeau airport, along with 28 other airports nationwide, because of pilot and crew shortages. SkyWest will continue to provide service to Cape Girardeau Regional Airport until a carrier replacement is decided upon by the Advisory Board. A holding order issued by the U.S. Department of Transportation will not allow SkyWest to vacate its services until the airport has a partnership with a different carrier.

According to the news release, Contour Aviation was chosen by members of the board after reviewing proposals by three airlines. Airport manager Katrina Amos said members of the board considered the needs of different types of travelers before making a decision.

"We have business travelers, students, tourists and others flying out of Cape every day, and we want to give them the best possible experience," Amos said.