June 6, 2022

Cape airport advisory board recommends Contour Aviation

Flyers may arrive at a new destination for connecting flights if a proposal by the Cape Girardeau Regional Airport Advisory Board is passed by the City Council. On Friday, a news release from the Advisory Board stated its interest in partnering with Contour Aviation to replace SkyWest's carrier services. If the proposal is passed, connecting flight service would change from Chicago to Nashville, Tennessee...

Beau Nations

Flyers may arrive at a new destination for connecting flights if a proposal by the Cape Girardeau Regional Airport Advisory Board is passed by the City Council.

On Friday, a news release from the Advisory Board stated its interest in partnering with Contour Aviation to replace SkyWest's carrier services. If the proposal is passed, connecting flight service would change from Chicago to Nashville, Tennessee.

SkyWest officials announced in March the carrier's intention to terminate services with the Cape Girardeau airport, along with 28 other airports nationwide, because of pilot and crew shortages. SkyWest will continue to provide service to Cape Girardeau Regional Airport until a carrier replacement is decided upon by the Advisory Board. A holding order issued by the U.S. Department of Transportation will not allow SkyWest to vacate its services until the airport has a partnership with a different carrier.

According to the news release, Contour Aviation was chosen by members of the board after reviewing proposals by three airlines. Airport manager Katrina Amos said members of the board considered the needs of different types of travelers before making a decision.

"We have business travelers, students, tourists and others flying out of Cape every day, and we want to give them the best possible experience," Amos said.

If the Advisory Board's recommendation is approved by the City Council, Contour Aviation will provide two flights per day to Nashville using a 30-seat jet.

The two other airlines that submitted proposals for carrier service out of Cape Girardeau were Boutique Air, which offered four flights per day to Nashville using an eight-passenger, single-engine aircraft; and Southern Airways, which would also offer four flights a day to Nashville or St. Louis using a nine-passenger, single-engine aircraft.

"Ultimately, we chose the service offering the most flights, at the best price, that will get more people where they need to go most reliably," Amos said. "Selecting an eight or nine passenger option instead of regional jet service would require the city to waive the right to demand twin engine (jet) service in the future."

Flights from Cape Girardeau to Nashville will range in cost from $29 to $99/flight, and passengers with connecting flights will continue their travels using American Airlines. Service could begin as soon as September.

"We are grateful to SkyWest for the service they have provided the community the last few years," said Richard Knote, Advisory Board chairman. "The board has worked with staff over the last few weeks to make the best possible decision for the community and the region. We feel moving forward with Contour is the right decision."

Local News
