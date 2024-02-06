Cape Airport advisory board announces proposals

Southern Airways was founded in 2013 and based out of Palm Beach, FL. The carrier serves approximately 40 cities in the United States and is partnered with American, United and Alaska Airlines. The carrier operates a fleet of 37 aircrafts, with capacity ranging from six to thirty. The website states the airline provides over 200 departures daily and its transportation hubs include Dallas, Los Angeles and New York City. On Wednesday, a SkyWest plane went off the runway due to a steering issue in Houston, TX. No injuries were reported by the airline carrier.

Boutique Air Incorporated is a commuter airline based out of San Francisco with 26 aircrafts in its fleet. The carrier is partnered with United Airlines as of 2018 and operates Pilatus PC-12-45 AND 12-47. Both capable of transporting 8 passengers. The carrier has reported three incidents with one injury during operation.

Contour Airlines is headquartered in Tennessee and began shuttle service in 2016. The carrier currently serves 17 locations in the United States and features a fleet size of 13, operating Embraer ERJ-135's. Contour is partnered with American Airlines and passengers travel under a single itinerary between the two airlines during their travels.