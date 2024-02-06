Cape Airport advisory board announces proposals

After multiple deadline extensions to replace SkyWest Airline Carrier, Cape Girardeau Regional Airport Advisory Board has received three proposals to replace shuttle service to the area.
The carriers include Southern Airways, Boutique Air and Contour. Cape Girardeau Regional Airport manager Katrina Amos said the proposals from the three carriers will be reviewed by the board and city staff before presenting their recommendation before to city council members. Amos said members of the advisory board plan to present their recommendation to city council within "the next couple weeks." If the recommendation is approved by the council, it will then be submitted to the U.S. Department of Transportation (USDOT) for review.
Southern Airways was founded in 2013 and based out of Palm Beach, FL. The carrier serves approximately 40 cities in the United States and is partnered with American, United and Alaska Airlines. The carrier operates a fleet of 37 aircrafts, with capacity ranging from six to thirty. The website states the airline provides over 200 departures daily and its transportation hubs include Dallas, Los Angeles and New York City. On Wednesday, a SkyWest plane went off the runway due to a steering issue in Houston, TX. No injuries were reported by the airline carrier.
Boutique Air Incorporated is a commuter airline based out of San Francisco with 26 aircrafts in its fleet. The carrier is partnered with United Airlines as of 2018 and operates Pilatus PC-12-45 AND 12-47. Both capable of transporting 8 passengers. The carrier has reported three incidents with one injury during operation.
Contour Airlines is headquartered in Tennessee and began shuttle service in 2016. The carrier currently serves 17 locations in the United States and features a fleet size of 13, operating Embraer ERJ-135's. Contour is partnered with American Airlines and passengers travel under a single itinerary between the two airlines during their travels.
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.